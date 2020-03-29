"¿Alguna vez imaginaron cómo se vería el mundo sin humanos?": el impactante vídeo de las principales capitales vacías por el coronavirus

El mundo vacío. La covid-19 no solo ha transformado nuestros hábitos, recluyéndonos en casa y obligándonos a trabajar y socializar entre cuatro paredes, también ha cambiado el mundo exterior, al menos temporalmente. No en todas las zonas urbanas se advierte de la misma forma el cambio. Mientras en las grandes urbes como Barcelona, Roma o Nueva York las calles y plazas vacías suponen un gran impacto visual, acostumbrados como estamos a ciudades que no duermen, en otras, donde la aceleración habitual es menor, la sensación de anormalidad es mucho menor.
Quienes gestionan la cuenta Imágenes Históricas @HistorieEnFotos en la red Twitter han querido dejar para la posteridad esa pérdida de pulso provisional en un hermoso vídeo que recoge muchos de los rincones que hoy están deshabitados, al menos en cuando a la presencia de la especie humana.
"¿No está mejor la naturaleza sin nosotros?", se preguntan varios usuarios. "Impresionante, pero devastador", añade otro. Otros muchos han aprovechado para compartir imágenes de ciudades en las que no se respeta la petición de confinamiento hecha por numerosas instituciones y gobiernos de todo el mundo para combatir la pandemia.
Es un mensaje de la madre naturaleza, esta mejor sin nosotros, por que somos una especie que destruye todo a su alrededor.
— raul alberto ussa (@raussa) March 28, 2020
Ah pero en La Plata https://t.co/QIyXU1JpxB
— cata (@catamandolino_) March 28, 2020
Impresionante pero a la vez devastador. Me lleva a pensar que tarde o temprano la tierra encontrara su equilibrio y en ese momento los humanos no seremos parte de su ecuación.
— Gerardo Quezada (@charlesdarwin71) March 28, 2020
Sea como fuere,
