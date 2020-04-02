Diario Público
Covid-19 "No somos gilipollas, tenemos memoria": el vídeo que ensalza la importancia de lo público en tiempos del coronavirus

"Vamos a salir de esta tormenta y vamos a hacerlo habiendo aprendido una importante lección: tenemos que proteger lo público, lo común, lo que nos cuida a todos y a todas" [...] "porque eso y no los golpes en el pecho ni las banderas gigantes, eso es querer a tu país". Es el mensaje de un vídeo de Spanish Revolution en plena emergencia por el coronavirus, que también deja otro mensaje para quien deba escucharlo: "No somos gilipollas, tenemos memoria".

En un momento en que todos se acuerdan de lo público y hasta los más liberales se acuerdan de 'papá Estado' y piden medios para la sanidad pública y ayudas económicas, lo público ha vuelto a mostrar su importancia y su fuerza.

El vídeo tiene cientos de miles de reproducciones, ha sido compartido decenas de miles de veces. También ha salido algún crítico de la ultraderecha:

