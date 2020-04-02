Los zascas a Álvaro Ojeda son cada vez más épicos. El último se lo ha llevado de la mano del gestor de redes sociales de Cruzcampo, que, aunque no es precisamente alabado por su cerveza, se ha ganado desde hace un par de años el aplauso de los tuiteros por sus ingeniosas respuestas a las críticas.
¿El motivo? El reportero y youtuber de Ok Diario llamó borracho al Community Manger (CM) al confesar que tenía dos grifos de cerveza en casa.
Entonces eres un borracho. Así defiendes lo indefendible.
— ÁLVARO OJEDA (@alvaroojeda80) April 1, 2020
Lo que se le olvidó a Ojeda es que no ofende quien quiere, sino quien puede. Así, el CM le recordó una de sus más ilustres meteduras de pata en la que confundía a Copérnico con Colón en la cabalgata de reyes de Madrid hace tres años:
Jajaja. Siempre con moderación, por favor, amigo Ojeda, sobre todo cuando se trabaja. Que luego acaba uno confundiendo a Colón y Copérnico ????
— Cruzcampo (@Cruzcampo) April 1, 2020
El reportero, que siguió insistiendo en una batalla perdida, debió recordar aquella frase de El Arte de la Guerra: "Conoce a tu enemigo y conócete a ti mismo" para no seguir llevándose tantas bofetadas verbales.
Lo de Colón y Copernico es ya muy antiguo ( a la vez que muy bueno) Deberías actualizarte. ¿Hablamos de como compráis al hostelero? ¿Hablamos de los dolores de coco que dan los nuevos productos que habéis creado? Eso es más actual. Adelante.
— ÁLVARO OJEDA (@alvaroojeda80) April 1, 2020
De hecho, no es la primera vez que el gestor de Cruzcampo contesta a las críticas e insultos de Ojeda con el mismo acierto:
Jajaja. Aquí vemos a un señor apuntándote con una pistola para que bebieses Cruzcampo. Abrazo, figura. pic.twitter.com/naBu4b8T1u
— Cruzcampo (@Cruzcampo) July 12, 2019
