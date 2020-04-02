Diario Público
Diario Público

Zasca a Álvaro Ojeda El tremendo corte de Cruzcampo a Álvaro Ojeda en Twitter

Por

Los zascas a Álvaro Ojeda son cada vez más épicos. El último se lo ha llevado de la mano del gestor de redes sociales de Cruzcampo, que, aunque no es precisamente alabado por su cerveza, se ha ganado desde hace un par de años el aplauso de los tuiteros por sus ingeniosas respuestas a las críticas.

¿El motivo? El reportero y youtuber de Ok Diario llamó borracho al Community Manger (CM) al confesar que tenía dos grifos de cerveza en casa.

Lo que se le olvidó a Ojeda es que no ofende quien quiere, sino quien puede. Así, el CM le recordó una de sus más ilustres meteduras de pata en la que confundía a Copérnico con Colón en la cabalgata de reyes de Madrid hace tres años:

El reportero, que siguió insistiendo en una batalla perdida, debió recordar aquella frase de El Arte de la Guerra: "Conoce a tu enemigo y conócete a ti mismo" para no seguir llevándose tantas bofetadas verbales.

De hecho, no es la primera vez que el gestor de Cruzcampo contesta a las críticas e insultos de Ojeda con el mismo acierto:

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo