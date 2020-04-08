Diario Público
Coronavirus ¿Es Otto Von Bismark? ¿El káiser Guillermo? ¿El rico del Monopoly? No, es el comisario principal de la Policía Nacional

Es José García Molina, comisario principal de la Policía Nacional. Desde que el director adjunto operativo (DAO) de la Policía Nacional, José Ángel González, dio positivo por coronavirus, es el responsable policial que aparece a diario en las comparecencias sobre el estado de situación de la emergencia del coronavirus desde Moncloa, dando cuenta de las actuaciones del Cuerpo.

Pero más allá de los datos, y con el tiempo y las ganas de humor que muchos tuiteros tienen ahora que están en cuarentena, se han fijado en su 'look', en concreto en su bigote blanco acabado en punta.

Esto es sólo una parte de lo que ha dado de sí en las redes:

