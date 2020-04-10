Rocío Monasterio ha vuelto a ser el foco de atención en redes sociales, pero esta vez las tornas han dado un vuelco total. Acostumbrados a sus ataques a la izquierda, la diputada en Madrid sorprendió a todos con su cambio de discurso.

Una de las caras más visibles de Vox publicó una dura crítica al PP por exigir a Pedro Sánchez cosas que ellos no garantizan en la Comunidad de Madrid, región que gobiernan junto a Ciudadanos y donde cuentan con el apoyo del partido ultraderechista.

Las redes hablaron desde los dos flancos. En la izquierda, la sorpresa fue mayúscula, al encontrar en Monasterio una opinión calmada. En la derecha acusaron a la política de "equivocarse de enemigo" e incluso la tildaron de "roja comunista", algo que impregnó de risas Twitter.

¡Dentro respuestas patriotas hablando del verdadero enemigo! ¿El COVID-19? Pista: NO pic.twitter.com/upqgISlHG7

Estar de acuerdo con Rocío Monasterio. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/vCvl1oOuG9

— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) April 9, 2020