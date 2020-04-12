Diario Público
Twitter El tuit viral que denuncia "cuántos miembros de la patronal se juegan la vida" en el transporte público

La CEOE ya había dejado claro que no le gustó la idea del permiso retribuido para los trabajadores, que ha permitido reducir la actividad en las calles durante estas dos semanas al nivel que suele haber durante los fines de semana desde que se declaró el Estado de alarma.

A partir de este lunes, aunque haya generado disensión en el Gobierno, se reactiva la actividad laboral y aquellos que no puedan recurrir al teletrabajo volverán a las calles.

La medida no ha gustado en redes, y un tuit de Javier Durán sirve como reflejo y metáfora de las presiones de la patronal, la realidad y sus consecuencias.

El bueno de Tortondo ha generado aplauso y ha alimentado aun más el debate, que algunos han continuado con humor.

