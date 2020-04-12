La CEOE ya había dejado claro que no le gustó la idea del permiso retribuido para los trabajadores, que ha permitido reducir la actividad en las calles durante estas dos semanas al nivel que suele haber durante los fines de semana desde que se declaró el Estado de alarma.
A partir de este lunes, aunque haya generado disensión en el Gobierno, se reactiva la actividad laboral y aquellos que no puedan recurrir al teletrabajo volverán a las calles.
La medida no ha gustado en redes, y un tuit de Javier Durán sirve como reflejo y metáfora de las presiones de la patronal, la realidad y sus consecuencias.
Prueba de agudeza visual:
Descubra cuántos miembros de la patronal se juegan la vida en ese vagón de metro para ir a trabajar. pic.twitter.com/FN8fZYPEyx
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) April 11, 2020
El bueno de Tortondo ha generado aplauso y ha alimentado aun más el debate, que algunos han continuado con humor.
— El Pistatxer del caos. (@ThomasS22495291) April 11, 2020
"Vivir es fácil con los ojos cerrados"
— Angeleshz (@AngelesHernan17) April 11, 2020
Uno o ninguno, que diría el gran Eugenio.
— Monica Gomez APOYO AL GOBIERNO (@monicagp71) April 12, 2020
Mandan a los soldados al frente mientras los generales están bien a salvo.
— Jongarter (@jongarter) April 11, 2020
Al fondo veo a Ana Patricia, a Florentino, Villar Mir...
— Percebegallego (@Percebegallego) April 11, 2020
