'Das invent' o el surrealista titular de 'ABC' sobre Pedro Sánchez y Alemania con el que se ríen los tuiteros

El pasado sábado el diario ABC volvió a deleitar a la parroquia tuitera con uno de esos titulares surrealistas a los que tanto en tanto recurre cuando quiere atacar al Gobierno de coalición de PSOE y Podemos. Decimos surrealista y decimos bien: no hay otra forma de definirlo. Se lo mostramos, lo analizan y luego seguimos.

Sí, han leído bien. Por lo visto, es oír el nombre de Pedro Sánchez y a los alemanes les entran unas ganas irrefrenables de invadir España. Este último comentario puede parecerles exagerado, pero ya les decimos que no lo es menos que el titular del ABC y desde luego no es la ni la mitad de ingenioso de lo que puede leerse en Twitter. Los tuiteros han puesto su ingenio a funcionar y esto es lo que nos hemos encontrado.

Teniendo en cuenta que en el interior de la noticia decís que se ha entrevistado a 1.500 personas a través de una encuesta online, o en Alemania viven 3.000 personas, o el titular y vuestra noticia son falsas.

— On the other side of the Berlin wall (@03690jul) April 11, 2020