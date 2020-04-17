Críticas al diario 'ABC' por reprobar en su portada la "censura de Sánchez", pero abrazar la Ley Mordaza

"Sánchez quiere legitimar la censura". Con este titular y la imagen de un ciudadano con la boca tapada por el logotipo de Imagen institucional del Gobierno de España abrió el diario ABC su portada de este jueves.

Esta acusación al Gobierno, tras suspender los plazos para la tramitación de las consultas en el Portal de Transparencia aprovechando la declaración del estado de alarma por la emergencia por el coronavirus, ha sido muy comentada en las redes sociales.

Usuarios de Twitter han criticado la hipocresía de la portada del ABC comparándola con la portada sobre la Ley Mordaza del del 12 de julio de 2014. En la imagen de hace seis años, el diario justificaba la Ley Mordaza del PP como un "escudo para la Seguridad Nacional", mientras que la actuación del actual Gobierno ante una pandemia mundial es "legitimar la censura".

Aunque muchos ciudadanos coinciden en la preocupación sobre la suspensión de facto de este derecho esencial para la calidad de nuestra democracia, puntualizan que quien tiene que exigir al Gobierno "que no utilice al CIS como le de la gana" son los que de verdad creen en ello. "No el ABC".

Tenemos que exigirle al Gobierno que explique qué pasa con el portal de transparencia. Tenemos que exigirle al Gobierno que no use el CIS como le dé la gana. Y tenemos que exigírselo quienes de verdad creemos en todo esto, no el ABC.https://t.co/JtVxdqky1l

— gerardo tecé (@gerardotc) April 16, 2020