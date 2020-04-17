"El que no lo entienda es porque no quiere entenderlo". Así resume un tuitero la intervención del diputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, durante comparecencia del ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, defendiendo la necesidad de un ingreso mínimo vital en esta situación de emergencia por el coronavirus.

Su vídeo se ha hecho viral y muchos tuiteros coinciden en alabar su explicación:

El que no lo entienda es porque no quiere entenderlo

Siempre he pensado que Alberto Rodríguez es de los diputados que mejor explica las cosas. Es difícil no entender perfectamente de lo que está hablando. Yo personalmente valoro mucho una comunicación tan pedagógica. https://t.co/bIjQOVXO5x

Y hay gente que no lo entiende? Más clarito no se puede

Que tío con más sentido común, empatía, política de altura, de mucha altura. Esto es política, acordarte del desgraciado que por circunstancias de la vida no tiene formación, enchufes, no tiene trabajo y hace lo que sea para comer y no delinquir como algunos políticos.

— keaseillo (@keaseillo) April 16, 2020