"El que no lo entienda es porque no quiere entenderlo". Así resume un tuitero la intervención del diputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, durante comparecencia del ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, defendiendo la necesidad de un ingreso mínimo vital en esta situación de emergencia por el coronavirus.
Lo que dice aquí Alberto Rodríguez es una verdad verdad como un templo.
Le falta darse cuenta que son sus ideas y sus políticas las que fuerzan a la gente a hacer "cáncamo". pic.twitter.com/NEUUpIvyrr
— Israel Cabrera (@Absolutexe) April 16, 2020
Su vídeo se ha hecho viral y muchos tuiteros coinciden en alabar su explicación:
El que no lo entienda es porque no quiere entenderlo
— Javier Lopez (@FJavierLopezM) April 16, 2020
Lo diré siempre, Alberto Rodríguez es de lo mejor que ha tenido nunca este Congreso de los diputados nuestro, la voz de la clase obrera, siempre:https://t.co/NOzAnRSbpe
— NEGA ???? (@Nega_Maiz) April 17, 2020
Siempre he pensado que Alberto Rodríguez es de los diputados que mejor explica las cosas. Es difícil no entender perfectamente de lo que está hablando. Yo personalmente valoro mucho una comunicación tan pedagógica. https://t.co/bIjQOVXO5x
— Bea Rubio???? (@bea_blond) April 17, 2020
Y hay gente que no lo entiende? Más clarito no se puede
— lucia osuna garcia (@luciaosunagarci) April 16, 2020
Que tío con más sentido común, empatía, política de altura, de mucha altura. Esto es política, acordarte del desgraciado que por circunstancias de la vida no tiene formación, enchufes, no tiene trabajo y hace lo que sea para comer y no delinquir como algunos políticos.
— keaseillo (@keaseillo) April 16, 2020
Yo no hago "cáncamos"... como much@s autóno@s que pagamos impuestos.. y ahora sin ingresos. Muac.
— cochinajabalina (@cochinajabalina) April 16, 2020
Ojala que pronto le lleguen esos ingresos, y si por desgracia no es así, la renta también es para usted. No solo es para los que hacen "cáncamos".
— EnriqueVill (@enrivillase) April 16, 2020
Tremending:
-¿Verdad que no es justo?": Alberto Rodríguez explica por qué la luz es tan cara
-Una entrevista al diputado de Podemos que dio una lección al elogiar a otro del PP acaba con críticas a su vestimenta
