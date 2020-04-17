Diario Público
"El que no lo entienda es porque no quiere entenderlo". Así resume un tuitero la intervención del diputado de Unidas Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, durante comparecencia del ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, defendiendo la necesidad de un ingreso mínimo vital en esta situación de emergencia por el coronavirus.

Su vídeo se ha hecho viral y muchos tuiteros coinciden en alabar su explicación:

