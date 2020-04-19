El emotivo vídeo de los sanitarios que aplauden a un taxista que lleva gratis a los pacientes al hospital

Un taxista entra en un hospital y sus trabajadores comienzan a aplaudirlo. Lleva a los pacientes gratis al centro médico y los sanitarios no pueden hacer otra cosa que ovacionarlo y entregarle un sobre con dinero para mostrarle su agradecimiento.
La reacción de los héroes de la sanidad pública que luchan contra el coronavirus es emotiva. Y, lógicamente, el taxista también termina emocionándose al escuchar los aplausos nada más poner un pie en el hospital.
"Es una sorpresa que le hemos dado a un taxista que lleva a pacientes sin cobrar al hospital.Le hemos dado un sobre con dinero y una dedicatoria.Le hemos llamado para decirle que tenía que hacer un traslado y ha sido muy emocionante. No paraba de llorar."
Gracias a el y a ellos. pic.twitter.com/CcXX1BVfko
— #ElTaxiUnido (@eltaxiunido) April 18, 2020
