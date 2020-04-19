Diario Público
Diario Público

El emotivo vídeo de los sanitarios que aplauden a un taxista que lleva gratis a los pacientes al hospital

Un vídeo emocionante en tiempos de coronavirus: un taxista es aplaudido por sanitarios tras llevar gratis a pacientes al hospital. / @ELTAXIUNIDO
Por

Un taxista entra en un hospital y sus trabajadores comienzan a aplaudirlo. Lleva a los pacientes gratis al centro médico y los sanitarios no pueden hacer otra cosa que ovacionarlo y entregarle un sobre con dinero para mostrarle su agradecimiento.

La reacción de los héroes de la sanidad pública que luchan contra el coronavirus es emotiva. Y, lógicamente, el taxista también termina emocionándose al escuchar los aplausos nada más poner un pie en el hospital.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo