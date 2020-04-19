Diario Público
Twitter "¿Quién va a poder salir el 27?": las redes se acuerdan de Errejón tras el anuncio de que los niños podrán pisar la calle

Por

Pedro Sánchez anunció este sábado que el estado de alarma y el confinamiento general queda ampliado hasta, como pronto, el 10 de mayo, aunque ya ha relajado algunas medidas, como el hecho de que los menores de hasta 12 años puedan salir a la calle en determinados contextos.

Como no podía ser de otra manera, las noticias traen bromas a las redes sociales, y la famosa chanza de la relación paternofilial entre Iglesias y Errejón, es perfecta para este chiste, creación de @Pipo_BB8.

Con más de 10.000 retuits, las redes se han rendido a bromas por el estilo.

