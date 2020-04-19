Pedro Sánchez anunció este sábado que el estado de alarma y el confinamiento general queda ampliado hasta, como pronto, el 10 de mayo, aunque ya ha relajado algunas medidas, como el hecho de que los menores de hasta 12 años puedan salir a la calle en determinados contextos.
Como no podía ser de otra manera, las noticias traen bromas a las redes sociales, y la famosa chanza de la relación paternofilial entre Iglesias y Errejón, es perfecta para este chiste, creación de @Pipo_BB8.
¿Quién va a poder salir el 27? ¿Quién? pic.twitter.com/p7qa6rHktD
— The Mandalorian (@Pipo_BB8) April 18, 2020
Con más de 10.000 retuits, las redes se han rendido a bromas por el estilo.
Podrán salir los niños de hasta 12 años. Errejón está de suerte.
— Dios (@diostuitero) April 18, 2020
Me imagino que ya se habrá hecho la ofrenda al dios #ranciofacts de que Errejón podrá salir a la calle el 27.
— Pedro Vera (@pedroveraOyP) April 19, 2020
¿Habéis avisado ya a Íñigo Errejón de lo del 27 de abril?
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) April 18, 2020
— Lisístrata ???? (@LISISTRATA78) April 18, 2020
Tengo yo más dura la piel de mi escroto que Errejón la de la cara. Blanducha blanducha.
— Carlos (@super_carlitos_) April 18, 2020
jajjajajajajaqjqajja tuitazo
— ????ℹ (@ainhhhoa_s) April 18, 2020
