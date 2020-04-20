El humorista Francisco Rodríguez, más conocido como Arévalo, ha estallado en Twitter. En un mensaje publicado en la red social el pasado sábado, el antiguo compañero de Bertín Osborne ha asegurado estar "cansado" de que la gente le llame facha.

"Estoy cansado que me llamen facha. Facha por ser católico y creer en Dios? Por no estar de acuerdo con este gobierno? Por defender mi bandera y mi país? Por gritar viva El Rey? Por temer al comunismo más radical? Por admirar a empresarios como A. Ortega? Por aplaudir a mi ejército?", ha preguntado indignado.

Lo cierto es que las acusaciones por su ideología no son nuevas, ni mucho menos infundadas. Los comentarios y chistes pronunciados en sus shows, entrevistas o en las redes así lo avalan.

"Cuando decían que en la época de Franco perseguía a los gays no era verdad. No persiguió nunca a ningún gay", dijo en septiembre del año pasado, hace apenas unos meses. Estas palabras fueron muy criticadas por ser inciertas y por banalizar algo tan grave y tan presente durante la dictadura franquista.

Pero hay más. Por eso, los tuiteros no han dudado en responder a Arévalo para explicarle por qué le llaman facha. Y no, no es por ser creyente o no estar de acuerdo con el Gobierno.

Arévalo: "Franco nunca persiguió a ningún gay". Miles de hombres sufrieron la represión del dictador genocida Franco encarcelados en la cárcel de Badajoz POR SER HOMOSEXUALES: "Éramos víctimas de violaciones continuas". Conoce la Historia de España, facha. pic.twitter.com/e6xb6eKw7k — Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) April 19, 2020