"Llevamos más de cinco semanas aislados...". Es la respuesta que, junto con un gesto de total incredulidad, acertó a dar este lunes el director de Emergencias del Ministerio de Sanidad, Fernando Simón, a la pregunta de un periodista. El reportero había preguntado a Simón cómo es posible que las cifras de fallecidos estén disminuyendo a un ritmo tan alto "habiendo duplicado el número de pruebas y siendo más estrictos ahora con el recuento de fallecidos".
Gracias Simón ???? pic.twitter.com/BrK9RsSLvj
— FernandoRuizMartínez (@FerRuizMartinez) April 20, 2020
Ese momento exacto en el que Fernando Simón pierde la fe en el periodismo. pic.twitter.com/oCI3kfBTOc
— querido javier (@queridojavier) April 20, 2020
Posteriormente, explicó que es lo esperado tras las medidas tomadas: "Si no estuviéramos viendo esto es cuando nos tendríamos que sorprender". Además agradeció al periodista "que nos permita poner el valor el esfuerzo que hemos hecho los españoles durante cinco semanas".
Sin embargo, su gesto de incredulidad ya se había convertido en el meme de moda:
Fernando Simón by Vincent Vega. pic.twitter.com/7sxM4vaUkD
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) April 20, 2020
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) April 20, 2020
— Capitán Cavernícola (@CapitanCave) April 20, 2020
— Hienny loves Aitor (@HiennyAitor) April 20, 2020
Pum pic.twitter.com/gPiCKbyQsv
— Miguel (@malvartinez) April 20, 2020
— other brother ???? (@confortable_) April 20, 2020
— The Raven (@the_raven77) April 20, 2020
— Proscojoncio (@Proscojoncio) April 21, 2020
Buenas, ¡se te olvidó la traducción a lenguaje de signos! https://t.co/cixODzcZzO pic.twitter.com/dWl2iBQmIW
— Seth *triángulo rojo* Fortuyn (@sethfortuyn) April 21, 2020
¿ PERO TÚ QUÉ TE CREES, QUE YO SOY COFIDIS? pic.twitter.com/DEN0wV8CDC
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) April 20, 2020
— Goebia (@Goebia) April 20, 2020
Tenía que hacerlo... pic.twitter.com/kzhR1bpwWW
— Cretiner (@cretiner) April 20, 2020
— frunᶜᵉʲᵒ (@fruncejo) April 21, 2020
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) April 20, 2020
CHOOSE YOUR FIGHTER. pic.twitter.com/k4FZFeQ42B
— Siberet (@SiberetSiberet) April 20, 2020
Nuestro John Travolta en "Pulp Fiction". pic.twitter.com/dtbYO227Do
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) April 20, 2020
¿Es cierto que te has bebido la cruzcampo que llevaba meses olvidada en la nevera? pic.twitter.com/hyjNOl6vTj
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) April 20, 2020
@the_raven77 @Bat_uitero ???? pic.twitter.com/kZadVS2jiE
— ???? Dragonscale #DragonLeagueBattleRoyale ???? (@DjDragonscale) April 20, 2020
-En serio vas a cenar de nuevo?
— Brioche (@BrioEnfurecida) April 20, 2020
Mi psicóloga por teléfono: ¿En serio le has vuelto a escribir a tu ex?
Yo: pic.twitter.com/QURkM8xNBQ
— Paula (@pppua) April 20, 2020
-¿Otra vez te vas a masturbar?
— El del Teto (@eldelteto) April 20, 2020
