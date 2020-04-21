Diario Público
Coronavirus Los memes más descacharrantes del momento en el que Fernando Simón pierde la fe en el periodismo

"Llevamos más de cinco semanas aislados...". Es la respuesta que, junto con un gesto de total incredulidad, acertó a dar este lunes el director de Emergencias del Ministerio de Sanidad, Fernando Simón, a la pregunta de un periodista. El reportero había preguntado a Simón cómo es posible que las cifras de fallecidos estén disminuyendo a un ritmo tan alto "habiendo duplicado el número de pruebas y siendo más estrictos ahora con el recuento de fallecidos".

Posteriormente, explicó que es lo esperado tras las medidas tomadas: "Si no estuviéramos viendo esto es cuando nos tendríamos que sorprender". Además agradeció al periodista "que nos permita poner el valor el esfuerzo que hemos hecho los españoles durante cinco semanas".

Sin embargo, su gesto de incredulidad ya se había convertido en el meme de moda:

