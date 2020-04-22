Diario Público
Badalona El exalcalde de Badalona sale de los juzgados y la vuelve a liar en cuestión de segundos al montarse en el asiento del copiloto, algo prohibido

Àlex Pastor
El ya exalcalde de Badalona Àlex Pastor (PSC) sigue dando que hablar, después de que ayer tuviera que dimitir al conocerse que fue arrestado por por los Mossos d'Esquadra por atentado a la autoridad, cuando estos le dieron el alto y comprobaron que conducía su coche en un estado de embriaguez en mitad de la cuarentena. Pues apenas unas horas después del incidente, Pastor ha vuelto a comprar todas las papeletas para recibir una nueva sanción por parte de las autoridades, al saltarse las normas de distanciamiento social. Esta vez, por sentarse en el asiento del copiloto a la salida de los juzgados.

Porque en las restricciones establecidas para los transportes en vehículo privado se establece que solo puede ir "máximo una persona por cada fila de asientos, manteniéndose la mayor distancia posible entre los ocupantes", según el Art.3.4 de la Orden TMA/254/2020 de 18 de marzo, algo que se explica también desde la Dirección General de Tráfico. Sin embargo, el exregidor de Badalona vuelve a liarla tratando de dejar atrás a la prensa que lo esperaba para preguntarle sobre su incidente, al montarse apresuradamente en uno de los asientos delanteros del vehículo, y arriesgándose a una nueva sanción.

