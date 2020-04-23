Diario Público
El gesto de Isabel Bonig que atenta contra toda lógica pero no contra Dios

Les Corts Valencianes volvieron a la actividad este pasado miércoles tras más de un mes paralizadas por el estado de alarma. La vuelta ha sido tal como marca el protocolo en estos tiempos de coronavirus: respetando al máximo la distancia de seguridad en un hemiciclo prácticamente vacío y algunos diputados con guantes y mascarillas.

Guantes llevaba Isabel Bonig pero como si no: contraviniendo toda lógica y hasta el más puro sentido común, la presidenta del PP de la Comunitat Valenciana no ha tenido mejor idea que santiguarse y besarse las manos con los guantes puestos cuando empezaba la sesión en el Parlamento valenciano. Vean:

¿Para qué usa guantes si luego se los va a besar? ¿Para qué están las normas de higiene? Es verdad que la única perjudicada por ese gesto tan poco sensato es ella y nadie más que ella. Pero bueno, quizás Dios esté con Bonig y nada malo pueda pasarle. O no, quizás Dios no existe. Esperemos que no le moleste nuestra duda. Nos referimos a Dios, obviamente.

En cualquier caso, el gesto de Bonig no ha pasado desapercibido para la legión tuitera. Como siempre, cedemos nuestro espacio a sus mejores comentarios.

