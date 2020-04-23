El gesto de Isabel Bonig que atenta contra toda lógica pero no contra Dios

Les Corts Valencianes volvieron a la actividad este pasado miércoles tras más de un mes paralizadas por el estado de alarma. La vuelta ha sido tal como marca el protocolo en estos tiempos de coronavirus: respetando al máximo la distancia de seguridad en un hemiciclo prácticamente vacío y algunos diputados con guantes y mascarillas.

Guantes llevaba Isabel Bonig pero como si no: contraviniendo toda lógica y hasta el más puro sentido común, la presidenta del PP de la Comunitat Valenciana no ha tenido mejor idea que santiguarse y besarse las manos con los guantes puestos cuando empezaba la sesión en el Parlamento valenciano. Vean:

Con todos ustedes... La presidenta del PP de la Comunidad Valenciana, diputada y portavoz Isabel Bonig haciéndonos una demostración en el Parlamento de lo que no hay que hacer cuando te pones unos guantes para no contagiarte de coronavirus. ???? pic.twitter.com/8PXIPkp3xf — Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) April 22, 2020

¿Para qué usa guantes si luego se los va a besar? ¿Para qué están las normas de higiene? Es verdad que la única perjudicada por ese gesto tan poco sensato es ella y nadie más que ella. Pero bueno, quizás Dios esté con Bonig y nada malo pueda pasarle. O no, quizás Dios no existe. Esperemos que no le moleste nuestra duda. Nos referimos a Dios, obviamente.

En cualquier caso, el gesto de Bonig no ha pasado desapercibido para la legión tuitera. Como siempre, cedemos nuestro espacio a sus mejores comentarios.

Si Isabel Bonig no existiera, habría que inventarla. https://t.co/HjhYaEaPqF — Mario (@PiedrafitaMario) April 22, 2020

JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJ Los hay lumbreras y luego está Isabel Bonig pic.twitter.com/yJDwckXOct — Alfonso Merlas ???? (@AlfonsoMerlas) April 22, 2020

Menos mal que no tenemos a @isabelbonig llevado el tema sanitario y científico, un buen beso al pulgar después de santiguarse Oleeee, con los valores ÑÑÑÑ del @ppcv @populares pic.twitter.com/ViYx4CrgLf — ????Hardly Useful (@menudotiarro) April 22, 2020