Un ilicitano se convierte en el más sancionado de España por saltarse 47 veces el confinamiento

Por

Mientras la mayoría de ciudadanos trata de cumplir escrupulosamente las normas del confinamiento y se queda en casa, una minoría agudiza su ingenio para elaborar excusas con el fin de saltarse el aislamiento. Algunas de ellas de lo más extravagantes.

Es el caso de un hombre de Elche, en Alicante, enviado a prisión la pasada semana por saltarse en 47 ocasiones la cuarentena decretada por el estado de alarma. El ilicitano, de 35 años, que cuenta con antecedentes policiales trató de convencer a la Policía en una de las múltiples denuncias de que estaba sacando al perro, pero que con los "nervios" se lo había dejado en casa.

En la última interceptación por parte de la Policía antes de ser puesto a disposición judicial, desde donde se le envió a provisión provisional, el individuo adujo a los agentes que iba de camino a Cáritas aunque los agentes descubrieron que esto era imposible porque "iba en camino contrario".

Desde Madrid la comisaria Pilar Allué, subdirectora general de Recursos Humanos y Formación de la Policía Nacional lamentaba que "a este señor le cabe el dudoso honor de llevar 47" quebrantamientos de la orden de confinamiento, 28 identificados por la Policía Local de Elche y otros 29 por la Policía Nacional. Unas reincidencias por desobediencia que han provocado su ingreso en la cárcel.

