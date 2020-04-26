Los rumores del fallecimiento de Kim Jong-un, líder supremo de Corea del Norte, ha disparado la creatividad de las redes sociales.
La opacidad del país asiático solo aumenta la curiosidad de los tuiteros, que incluso hacen hipótesis sobre el ascenso de su hermana Kim Yo-jong, objeto de muchas risas.
Aquí una pequeña recopilación de cómo las redes sociales se han volcado en favor del humor y a costa de Kim Jong-un, uno de los líderes más desconocidos del mundo.
A ver, la segunda temporada de Pandemia ha estado bastante bien, pero creo que colar la subtrama de Kim Jong-un en el último episodio ha sido un pelín forzado, un intento demasiado obvio de sorprender a la audiencia con un cliffhanger inesperado.
— Dabi (@BigDabi) April 25, 2020
Me voy a la cama que estoy muerto.
— Kim Jong-un (@norcoreano) April 25, 2020
#KimYoJong
"Tu sin miedo ,te pillas la botella de lejía y de un trago " pic.twitter.com/BgpNHqNxnF
— DocHollyday7 (@DHollyday7) April 26, 2020
Dicen que la última vez que la hermana de Kim Jong Un se rió fue cuando se murió la abuela de Coco pic.twitter.com/sn3Q3nMwmB
— Jon Marín Emerson (@nosabesnadajon) April 25, 2020
Aquí están los médicos que han operado a Kim Jong Un .
Esto lo explica todo #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/2YqbLKj8RQ
— Rafael (@sanlucra) April 26, 2020
ahora que murio Kim Jong Un que era malo ahora se viene la hermana pic.twitter.com/8tKlKzgmQy
— r (@Ravenjb3) April 26, 2020
#ULTIMAHORA ????
Con la muerte de Kim Jong-un, Juan Guaidó se autoproclamó líder supremo de Corea del Norte. #KIMJONGUNDEAD pic.twitter.com/UaPqrEdEbq
— Darwin (desde????) (@darwinpz_) April 25, 2020
Adios popo #KIMJONGUNDEAD #KimYongun #KimYoJong #NorthKorea pic.twitter.com/4tW66A8vzA
— Christian Arriola (@chrisvlogr) April 26, 2020
Antes de operar a Kim Jong-un / Después de operar a Kim Jong-un#KIMJONGUNDEAD #KimYoJong pic.twitter.com/nQdI6c0f5r
— Jihonel Facundo (@jihonelfacundo) April 26, 2020
Hasta que ella no anuncie la Muerte de #KimYoJong no les creeré nada. ???????? pic.twitter.com/wvgpsQzaK4
— Alex. #YoVotoApruebo (@Alexisflores21) April 25, 2020
Tres antepasados muertos, dos pies y una joven en busca de venganza. #KimYoJong #KimJongUn pic.twitter.com/JVPqL6yzvm
— Santiago Mazarro ♖ (@SantiMazarro) April 26, 2020
