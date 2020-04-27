La polémica del fin de semana entre el periodista Alfonso Merlos y la colaboradora de Sálvame Marta López se ha convertido en monotema para los distintos programas de prensa rosa de Telecinco. Por eso, en la edición de esta tarde de Sálvame, el presentador Jorge Javier Vázquez se ha expresado con dureza sobre las alegaciones que relacionan este escándalo de Merlos con una supuesta intención mediática de desviar la mirada de los espectadores de la crisis de la covid-19.
???? «Este programa es de rojos y maricones».
Tremenda bronca en Sálvame entre JJV y Antonio Montero a cuenta Vox ▶️ pic.twitter.com/VT6XbnChV3
— La Guerra de los Medios (@GuerraDeMedios) April 27, 2020
El conductor del programa ha elevado el tono ante la defensa de uno de su colaboradores a Alfonso Merlos, que mencionaba a Pablo Iglesias. "¿Qué le ha puesto Iglesias a la tía?", se preguntaba irónicamente JJ Vázquez. Ante la insistencia del colaborador Antonio Montero en hablar de miembros del Gobierno en un tema totalmente ajeno, el presentador ha soltado una auténtica perla: "Este programa es de rojos y maricones. Quien no lo quiera ver, que no lo vea", algo que ha calificado como "una declaración de principios" del espacio de Telecinco.
Las redes han explotado ante las palabras de Jorge Javier Vázquez:
Jorge Javier Vazquez a un periodista cercano a VOX: "Este es un programa de rojos y maricones, aquí no cabe gente de VOX".
Me estoy empezando a plantear en llevar una camiseta con el careto de Jorge Javier.
— Antonio Mautor (@AntonioMautor) April 27, 2020
Yo esta tarde pensaba estudiar. Pero resulta que Jorge Javier ha sacado un programa para rojos y maricones. Y me lo he tenido que poner, claro.
— Hugo Martínez Abarca (@hugomabarca) April 27, 2020
JJ ACABA DE DECIR QUE SÁLVAME ES UN PROGRAMA ES DE ROJOS Y MARICONES ICONO DEL PUEBLO pic.twitter.com/a1e2JzIi5H
— Imanol (@imanol_dis) April 27, 2020
#Salvame #RojosYMaricones pic.twitter.com/xZo4SSfwP1
— ismael DelasHeras (@ismaeldlasheras) April 27, 2020
