Críticas a 'El Mundo' a cuenta de un tuit sobre cómo llegó Adolf Hitler al poder

Tal día como hoy, hace 75 años, Adolf Hitler se suicidaba en su búnker de Berlín con su esposa Eva Braun. Con motivo de esta efeméride, El Mundo ha publicado un artículo en el que recuerda "cómo el dictador se hizo con el poder absoluto en un estado de emergencia aplicando medidas extraordinarias", tal y como señala el medio en un tuit que acompaña al reportaje.
En el 75 aniversario de la muerte de Hitler, recordamos cómo el dictador se hizo con el poder absoluto en un estado de emergencia aplicando medidas extraordinarias https://t.co/jaVy2k1EFr
— El Mundo Cultura (@elmundocultura) April 30, 2020
Muchos tuiteros han afeado la descripción del reportaje al entender que "se intenta crear un paralelismo" entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y Adolf Hitler, debido a la situación actual de estado de alarma. Horas después, El Mundo ha aclarado que no han "pretendido sugerir un paralelismo con ningún Gobierno actual en este tuit". Además, han pedido disculpas.
Una aclaración: en ningún momento hemos pretendido sugerir un paralelismo con ningún Gobierno actual en este tuit. Nuestras disculpas si alguien ha sentido que así se hacía. Muchas gracias por vuestro interés
— El Mundo Cultura (@elmundocultura) April 30, 2020
— ¿A que no hay huevos de insinuar que Sánchez is the new Hitler, @elmundoes?
— ¿Que no? Sujétame el cubata. pic.twitter.com/ZjCEGRfWbs
— Jaime???? (@Konspyrenayko) April 30, 2020
Sí, amigos, El Mundo está haciendo una analogía entre Hitler y Pedro Sánchez. https://t.co/dBJpnKSvRy
— Javito (@23javito_) April 30, 2020
- Y la última prueba:
¿Cómo relacionarías al gobierno de Pedro Sánchez con Hitler?
- Bienvenido a ‘El Mundo’ Cultura’. pic.twitter.com/T00Kx4FSg1
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) April 30, 2020
No sé con qué ratio negativo me quedo esta semana: con el de Disney y sus condiciones legales para usar #MayThe4th o con el de El Mundo, en el que intentan crear un paralelismo entre Pedro Sánchez y Hitler. pic.twitter.com/rdLGHk2X2V
— Bea Caicoya (@BeaCaicoya) April 30, 2020
¿Equiparar al Gobierno con Hitler es una crítica o un halago según El Mundo? https://t.co/XrjJoghTQd
— Mrs. Holmes (@cunetita) April 30, 2020
Comparando a Hitler con Sánchez. Todo sigue en orden en el mundo del periodismo https://t.co/ju7EDryK1v
— Miguel (@MiguelCuartero7) April 30, 2020
El Mundo ya blanquea hasta a Hitler. Sin medias tintas. https://t.co/XAloPvmQsL
— Nono (@NonoChica) April 30, 2020
El Mundo relaciona la situación actual de España con la llegada al poder de Adolf Hitler.
Sería alucinante si no fuera lo normal. pic.twitter.com/NrJPCEfHqJ
— Luis Gonzalo Segura (@luisgonzaloseg) April 30, 2020
Pedro Sánchez = Hitler. Eso es lo que quieren dar a entender. Y luego en @elmundoes se ofenden cuando alguien les critica. #periodismo https://t.co/BHF0GEjU5i
— Hamado Pafadnam (@RRRaskolnikov81) April 30, 2020
