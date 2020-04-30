Críticas a 'El Mundo' a cuenta de un tuit sobre cómo llegó Adolf Hitler al poder

Tal día como hoy, hace 75 años, Adolf Hitler se suicidaba en su búnker de Berlín con su esposa Eva Braun. Con motivo de esta efeméride, El Mundo ha publicado un artículo en el que recuerda "cómo el dictador se hizo con el poder absoluto en un estado de emergencia aplicando medidas extraordinarias", tal y como señala el medio en un tuit que acompaña al reportaje.

Muchos tuiteros han afeado la descripción del reportaje al entender que "se intenta crear un paralelismo" entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y Adolf Hitler, debido a la situación actual de estado de alarma. Horas después, El Mundo ha aclarado que no han "pretendido sugerir un paralelismo con ningún Gobierno actual en este tuit". Además, han pedido disculpas.

