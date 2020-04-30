Diario Público
Rutte El polémico gesto de aprobación del ministro holandés cuando le piden que no dé dinero a España

"¡No les des dinero a españoles e italianos!", este es la frase que gritó un empleado del centro de procesamiento de basuras en La Haya al primer ministro holandés, Mark Rutte.

A lo que el primer ministro reaccionó, entre risas, con un "No, no, no", y luego le prometió al empleado holandés que "tendrá en cuenta" su consejo.

Este encuentro, al que Rutte pone fin levantando el pulgar, refleja las dificultades que tiene para explicar en casa y ante el Parlamento la necesidad de solidaridad financiera con los países europeos más afectados por la crisis del coronavirus.

Aunque la postura de Rutte es aplaudida por muchos de sus compatriotas, este gesto recuerda la insolidaridad de la que fue acusado Países Bajos por sus socios europeos tras las trabas puestas a las ayudas económicas debatidas por la UE.

Ahora, a petición de Holanda y otros países miembros, la Comisión Europea se encuentra investigando las necesidades financieras de cada uno de los Estados comunitarios y los efectos que ha tenido la emergencia sanitaria en sus finanzas, antes de comenzar las negociaciones en Bruselas sobre cómo hacer frente a las deudas para reactivar las economías tras la crisis que deja la pandemia de coronavirus.

