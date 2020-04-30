"¡No les des dinero a españoles e italianos!", este es la frase que gritó un empleado del centro de procesamiento de basuras en La Haya al primer ministro holandés, Mark Rutte.

Rutte reaccionó, entre risas, con un "No, no, no", y luego le prometió al empleado holandés que "tendrá en cuenta" su consejo.

Este encuentro, al que Rutte pone fin levantando el pulgar, refleja las dificultades que tiene para explicar en casa y ante el Parlamento la necesidad de solidaridad financiera con los países europeos más afectados por la crisis del coronavirus.

A person to Rutte, PM of the Netherlands (@MinPres):

'Please! do not give the Italians and Spanish the money!'

Rutte: 'No, no, no'.

Then laughs. And a thumb up. pic.twitter.com/rpd0hnp0c4

— Pablo Pérez (@PabloPerezA) April 29, 2020