Diario Público
Diario Público

Hospital de IFEMA "En su apasionada lucha contra el populismo, Ayuso y Almeida se han ido a Ifema a repartir bocadillos": las redes critican a los dirigentes del PP

Por

El cierre del hospital provisional de Ifema de ayer más bien parecía un acto de campaña del Partido Popular, salvo por cómo los sanitarios allí presentes increparon a los dirigentes autonómicos y municipales. Como muestra, una de las imágenes que protagonizaron la presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso y el alcalde de la capital José Luis Martínez-Almeida dentro de un camión de comida rápida, un campo que conoce bien la dirigente de la Comunidad de Madrid.

Porque en plena polémica por los menús de Telepizza y Rodilla que la Comunidad de Madrid viene repartiendo desde que comenzó el confinamiento a 11.500 alumnos de forma diaria, Ayuso y compañía decidieron que lo mejor que podían hacer ayer en Ifema era hacerse fotos repartiendo bocadillos entre risas, mientras no paran de pedir el luto oficial por los fallecidos por la covid-19. Desde luego, son unos genios incomprendidos de la comunicación política.

Las redes no han tardado en reaccionar ante esta esperpéntica escena:

