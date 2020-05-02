El cierre del hospital provisional de Ifema de ayer más bien parecía un acto de campaña del Partido Popular, salvo por cómo los sanitarios allí presentes increparon a los dirigentes autonómicos y municipales. Como muestra, una de las imágenes que protagonizaron la presidenta madrileña Isabel Díaz Ayuso y el alcalde de la capital José Luis Martínez-Almeida dentro de un camión de comida rápida, un campo que conoce bien la dirigente de la Comunidad de Madrid.

¿Ayuso y Almeida están en alguna feria en pleno estado de alarma y yo no me he enterado? pic.twitter.com/C3Z6C1bBQP

