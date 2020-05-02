"Que no se entere de que no es el presidente que le da algo": las redes alucinan con Pablo Casado pasando revista a los sanitarios en Madrid

Si en el día de ayer les tocó a Isabel Díaz Ayuso y José Luis Martínez-Almeida hacer camapaña aprovechando la crisis del coronovirus, hoy ha sido el turno de Pablo Casado, quien no podía ser menos que sus lugartenientes en la Comunidad de Madrid. Aprovechando la festividad del Dos de Mayo en la capital, la madrileña plaza de Sol se iba a convertir en centro para un homenaje a médicos, bomberos y demás servidores públicos por su labor en la lucha contra la covid-19.
Pablo Casado pasando revista en Madrid. NO ENTIENDO NADA. NADA. pic.twitter.com/nnFvZwllK8
— Eva Helada (@evaspinola70) May 2, 2020
Sin embargo, los focos tenían que ser, una vez más, para el dirigente popular de turno. Porque además de lanzar sus habituales dardos al Gobierno de coalición, Casado se ha dedicado a pasar revista a los distintos profesionales ahí presentes, en virtud a una autoridad que no tiene a día de hoy como mero diputado y líder de la oposición.
La respuesta de los usuarios de Twitter no han tardado en llegar:
Yo te lo explico: se llama campaña electoral, postureo, buscafoto e irresponsabilidad para tapar que no hace ni propone nada para hacer frente realmente al problema. https://t.co/62H3rOMgB0
— Gorka Otxoa (@gorkaotxoa) May 2, 2020
Se han montado una campaña electoral por todo lo alto, mientras el resto de mortales confinados...
Después se les llena la boca de patriotas y sentido de estado.
— Máximo Hortet /❤ (@mhortet) May 2, 2020
No se podían hacer manifestaciones del 1 de mayo, pero sí actos propagandísticos del 2 de mayo.
— Xabier Etxebarria (@TxabiEtxebarria) May 2, 2020
Esto es como Goodbye Lenin, que no se entere de que no es el Presidente que le da algo
— Javier Alemán???? (@esjavieraleman) May 2, 2020
