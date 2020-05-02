Diario Público
"Que no se entere de que no es el presidente que le da algo": las redes alucinan con Pablo Casado pasando revista a los sanitarios en Madrid

GRAF9402. MADRID, 02/05/2020.- El líder del PP Pablo Casado (2i) y el alcalde de Madrid José Luis Martínez-Almeida (d), hoy sábado en la madrileña Puerta del Sol, durante las celebraciones de la fiesta de la Comunidad de Madrid, donde se homenajea este Dos de Mayo a los héroes que han luchado contra el COVID-19. EFE/JuanJo Martín POOL
Si en el día de ayer les tocó a Isabel Díaz Ayuso y José Luis Martínez-Almeida hacer camapaña aprovechando la crisis del coronovirus, hoy ha sido el turno de Pablo Casado, quien no podía ser menos que sus lugartenientes en la Comunidad de Madrid. Aprovechando la festividad del Dos de Mayo en la capital, la madrileña plaza de Sol se iba a convertir en centro para un homenaje a médicos, bomberos y demás servidores públicos por su labor en la lucha contra la covid-19.

Sin embargo, los focos tenían que ser, una vez más, para el dirigente popular de turno. Porque además de lanzar sus habituales dardos al Gobierno de coalición, Casado se ha dedicado a pasar revista a los distintos profesionales ahí presentes, en virtud a una autoridad que no tiene a día de hoy como mero diputado y líder de la oposición.

La respuesta de los usuarios de Twitter no han tardado en llegar:

