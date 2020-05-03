Diario Público
"Caída de careta en cuatro actos": el corte con datos a un tuitero que defendía que atajar el fraude fiscal solo recuperaría "4 duros"

El tuitero Israel Cabrera @Absolutexe publicó ayer en Twitter un vídeo de poco más de dos minutos en el que enumeraba los numerosos entes nacionales, autonómicos y locales de los que se compone actualmente el Estado español. Cabrera proponía que en caso de supuestos recortes se empezara por ellos.

El usuario @Mazraul le preguntó entonces por qué no comenzar por la economía sumergida y el fraude fiscal en lugar de retirar dinero público de las instituciones.Cabrera le replicó con una frase escueta con la que restó importancia a los engaños sistemáticos contra las normas tributarias y la hacienda pública. "Porque son cuatro duros", se limitó a responder.

El revuelo causado por el comentario fue recogido por el usuario @Shine_McShine quien, en un tuit igualmente sencillo, publicó dos imágenes en la que se leían datos concluyentes sobre el fraude fiscal y quienes lo practican en nuestro país: "El fraude fiscal en España se come 40.000 millones, casi dos tercios del déficit" y "Grandes forturas y grandes empresas concentran más del 71% de fruade fiscal del país". @Shine_McShine firmó el tuit en seis palabras: "Caída de careta en cuatro actos".

Los usuarios no dejaron de apluadir la capacidad de @Shine_McShine para desmontar el débil argumento de @Absolutexe y aportaron datos aún más irrebatibles. "Son exactamente 1.331.088.000.000 duros", explicaba @nextquick1. "Será la inflación", explica otro de forma irónica.

 
 

