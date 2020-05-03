"Caída de careta en cuatro actos": el corte con datos a un tuitero que defendía que atajar el fraude fiscal solo recuperaría "4 duros"

El tuitero Israel Cabrera @Absolutexe publicó ayer en Twitter un vídeo de poco más de dos minutos en el que enumeraba los numerosos entes nacionales, autonómicos y locales de los que se compone actualmente el Estado español. Cabrera proponía que en caso de supuestos recortes se empezara por ellos.
Esto es España.
Para que lo tengáis claro cuando os digan que no hay de dónde recortar. pic.twitter.com/LaGS4uxEnA
— Israel Cabrera (@Absolutexe) May 2, 2020
El usuario @Mazraul le preguntó entonces por qué no comenzar por la economía sumergida y el fraude fiscal en lugar de retirar dinero público de las instituciones.Cabrera le replicó con una frase escueta con la que restó importancia a los engaños sistemáticos contra las normas tributarias y la hacienda pública. "Porque son cuatro duros", se limitó a responder.
Porque son 4 duros.
— Israel Cabrera (@Absolutexe) May 3, 2020
El revuelo causado por el comentario fue recogido por el usuario @Shine_McShine quien, en un tuit igualmente sencillo, publicó dos imágenes en la que se leían datos concluyentes sobre el fraude fiscal y quienes lo practican en nuestro país: "El fraude fiscal en España se come 40.000 millones, casi dos tercios del déficit" y "Grandes forturas y grandes empresas concentran más del 71% de fruade fiscal del país". @Shine_McShine firmó el tuit en seis palabras: "Caída de careta en cuatro actos".
Caída de careta en cuatro actos: pic.twitter.com/hIBiMRVbkx
— Shine McShine (@Shine_McShine) May 3, 2020
Los usuarios no dejaron de apluadir la capacidad de @Shine_McShine para desmontar el débil argumento de @Absolutexe y aportaron datos aún más irrebatibles. "Son exactamente 1.331.088.000.000 duros", explicaba @nextquick1. "Será la inflación", explica otro de forma irónica.
— Tres puntos (@MorcilloGarcia) May 3, 2020
Pues se ha quedado corto. Son exactamente 1.331.088.000.000 duros.
— nextquick (@nextquick1) May 3, 2020
Ignorante no. Vendedor de humo, que pretende esconder realidades que conoce, y eliminarlas del centro de atención.
— Donec Perficiam????Txema Gavaldà (@txema2608) May 3, 2020
