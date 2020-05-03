Diario Público
El curioso caso de Cerceda: sus vecinos tienen restricciones horarias por solo un habitante (y no, no han matado a un vecino)

La localidad coruñesa de Cerceda ha sentido en carne propia los límites que ha puesto el Gobierno para distinguir los municipios cuyos habitantes pueden salir con restricciones y los que tienen que ajustarse a unas franjas horarias determinadas. El Ejecutivo marcó el límite en 5.000 habitantes y, por desgracia para sus vecinos, la localidad coruñesa tiene censados a 5.001 vecinos.

La cruda realidad de Cerceda fue recogida por La Voz de Galicia el pasado viernes, 1 de mayo. La reacción por parte de las redes sociales fue inmediata. El asunto era carne de chascarrillo.

El chiste era tan jugoso que ha habido quien ha pretendido hacerlo pasar por realidad. Con el paso de las horas comenzó a circular por Twitter una captura de una supuesta noticia del mismo periódico que anunciaba el fallecimiento de un vecino de Cerceda en "en extrañas circunstancias".

Sin embargo, esta segunda noticia no es real. Es un chiste convertido en bulo, tal y como ha confirmado Maldito Bulo.

