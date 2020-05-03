Koen Geens, ministro de Justicia belga, se convirtió en un improvisado protagonista tras un acto público en el que no supo cómo ponerse una mascarilla para contener los contagios de covid-19.
Tras varios intentos, que pasaron por portarla a modo de pañuelo en la cabeza o tapando los ojos, Geens se ha convertido en el hazmerreír de las redes sociales.
Dames en heren, de vicepremier van België! pic.twitter.com/WyFqg2e8hY
— Bas Toemen (@BasToemen) May 1, 2020
Aunque Bélgica queda lejos, los tuiteros españoles no han podido evitar el tema. Cuando hay humor por medio, no faltamos a la cita.
Con ustedes, el Ministro de justicia y Viceprimer ministro de Bélgica, Mr. Bean. pic.twitter.com/MGhybxV11n
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) May 2, 2020
Imaginaos al viceprimer ministro belga intentando liderar una conga.
Luego que si nos sorprende que sigan enseñando a lavarse las manos. https://t.co/YVRg8cX2q4
— Miguel Nicolás O'Shea (@MiguelNicolasOs) May 2, 2020
Me recuerda a este otro pic.twitter.com/eHgbA0NhBo
— E (@Erika_indie) May 2, 2020
Así vienen los embarazos no deseados
— Vino Peleón (@vino_peleon) May 2, 2020
M.Rajoy jugaba en su misma liga. Reconozcamos que con éste notas al mando, la pandemia nos iba a dejar momentos irrepetibles pic.twitter.com/Tm62VnRd7t
— Mon Vilas (@monvilas) May 2, 2020
El Primer Ministro de Bélgica demostrando cómo hay que ponerse la mascarilla. Bélgica es casualmente el único país que tiene más muertos por habitante que España. https://t.co/tw0L6PQgw5
— Marcos (@Kerubbin) May 2, 2020
