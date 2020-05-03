Diario Público
Twitter El ridículo intento de ponerse la mascarilla de un ministro belga: si crees que es fácil es que aún no has visto a este político

Koen Geens, ministro de Justicia belga, se convirtió en un improvisado protagonista tras un acto público en el que no supo cómo ponerse una mascarilla para contener los contagios de covid-19.

Tras varios intentos, que pasaron por portarla a modo de pañuelo en la cabeza o tapando los ojos, Geens se ha convertido en el hazmerreír de las redes sociales.

Aunque Bélgica queda lejos, los tuiteros españoles no han podido evitar el tema. Cuando hay humor por medio, no faltamos a la cita.

