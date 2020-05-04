Diario Público
La confusa y viral explicación de Fran Rivera sobre las fases de desescalada del confinamiento

El torero Fran Rivera desata las críticas cada vez que se pronuncia sobre el coronavirus. Esta vez tras un intento fallido de ironizar sobre las cuatro fases de desescalada del Gobierno.

"La primera fase , de la fase cero , la fase 1 , es la fase inicial de la segunda fase , de la fase , de todas las fases...",  así de confuso se ha mostrado el colaborador de Espejo Público en las redes sociales al tratar de aclararse ante la supuesta complejidad del plan de Pedro Sánchez para llegar a la "nueva normalidad".

 

La primera fase , de la fase cero , la fase 1 , es la fase inicial de la segunda fase , de la fase , de todas las fases ...

El vídeo, que se ha hecho viral, ha terminado con un "yo lo tengo claro, no sé vosotros". Y los usuarios de Twitter lo tienen claro:  "Para matar toros no es necesario saber contar ni hasta cinco" y la explicación de Rivera de la desescalada  está al nivel de Mariano Rajoy.

 

