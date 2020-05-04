La confusa y viral explicación de Fran Rivera sobre las fases de desescalada del confinamiento

El torero Fran Rivera desata las críticas cada vez que se pronuncia sobre el coronavirus. Esta vez tras un intento fallido de ironizar sobre las cuatro fases de desescalada del Gobierno.
"La primera fase , de la fase cero , la fase 1 , es la fase inicial de la segunda fase , de la fase , de todas las fases...", así de confuso se ha mostrado el colaborador de Espejo Público en las redes sociales al tratar de aclararse ante la supuesta complejidad del plan de Pedro Sánchez para llegar a la "nueva normalidad".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
La primera fase , de la fase cero , la fase 1 , es la fase inicial de la segunda fase , de la fase , de todas las fases ...
El vídeo, que se ha hecho viral, ha terminado con un "yo lo tengo claro, no sé vosotros". Y los usuarios de Twitter lo tienen claro: "Para matar toros no es necesario saber contar ni hasta cinco" y la explicación de Rivera de la desescalada está al nivel de Mariano Rajoy.
Confirmamos: para matar toros no es necesario saber contar ni hasta cinco. pic.twitter.com/bS8WJKsW2y
— Otto Más ???????? (@Otto_Mas) May 4, 2020
Fran Rivera (46) extorero y experto en comunicación verbal y no verbal de impacto. pic.twitter.com/gtqBxnErtV
— Iker Peña (???? en casa) (@ikerphernandez) May 4, 2020
Pues va a ser que el más inteligente de la familia es Kiko pic.twitter.com/rnN9K5eLUO
— Ibon Perez (@ibonpereztv) May 3, 2020
Si echabas de menos la explicación de la desescalada en labios de Rajoy, la de Fran Rivera es una buena sustituta. https://t.co/YXjFgZqt23
— David García (@srgarcia) May 4, 2020
Pregunta de examen: Si el genoma del orangután es idéntico al del homo sapiens en un 97%, en cuánto dirías que es idéntico al de Fran Rivera.pic.twitter.com/UEP7GeGd9n
— ????????????Marcos F. Enríquez (en casa) (@marferen) May 3, 2020
