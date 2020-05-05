"Atención, entra usted en zona de andares tontos": la estupenda reacción de un grupo de peatones a la propuesta de su vecina

Siempre se ha dicho que la risa es la mejor terapia contra la enfermedad. En tiempos de coronavirus y confinamiento reírse sigue siendo la mejor prescripción médica. Por eso, siempre son bienvenidas las iniciativas destinadas a provocar una sonrisa, sobre todo cuando vienen mal dadas.
Es el caso de una mujer, vecina del Estado de California (Estados Unidos), quien, inspirándose en uno de los sketches más célebres y famosos de Monty Pyton, el del Ministerio de Andares Tontos, puso un letrero justo delante de su casa declarando la acera que ocupa la fachada de su vivienda "zona de andares tontos". Lo mejor fue la reacción de los peatones que pasaban por allí: aceptaron el reto, se lo tomaron con humor y empezaron a andar de manera peculiar.
En California, una vecina sacó una página de Monty Python y colocó un letrero que decía que su área de entrada era una "Zona de caminata tonta".
Así es como reaccionaron los vecinos. pic.twitter.com/IDa6njI6R8
— Sébastien Mélières (@SbastienMlires1) May 4, 2020
Como dice Dani Rovira, enfermo de cáncer, "hay que tomarse el humor en serio". Poco más se puede añadir.
Hay que tomarse el humor en serio. ❤️
The Ministry of Silly Walks. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/BzirHr2gvD
— Dani Rovira (@DANIROVIRA) May 4, 2020
Por cierto, que hace unos años Buenafuente y Berto Romero, también tomando como referencia a los Monty Pyton, ya propusieron un experimento similar. Se puede ver en Youtube.
