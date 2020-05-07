Benasque, escenario de una pelea entre buitres y vacas por la vida de un ternero recién nacido

El parque natural de Benasque ha sido el escenario de una pelea entre medio centenar de buitres y un vacas por la vida de un ternero recién nacido. Y es que estas últimas, ante el ataque de los carroñeros para hacerse con el recién nacido, adoptaron una actitud de defensa grupal, situando a la madre y al ternero en el centro del círculo para que estuvieran totalmente protegidas. Además, las que se encontraban en la parte exterior del círculo se han encargado de ahuyentar a los buitres más osados. Una prueba de que la unión hace la fuerza.
Haciendo bici en el valle de Benasque, he visto la batalla de buitres contra las vacas. Acababa de parir una vaca. Las vacas se han organizado para defender a la cría, poniendo en el centro del grupo a la vaca recien parida y al ternero. pic.twitter.com/Bd9MRj9n8G
— Javier Moracho (@JavierMoracho) May 5, 2020
El momento fue captado por el mítico atleta de los 110 metros vallas Jesús Moracho, quien hoy ha dado a conocer al ternero salvado por las otras vacas:
Os presento al ternerico que nacio ayer con la presencia de unos 50 buitres en el valle de Benasque, y a la madre primeriza que tuvo el apoyo de las 40 vacas que forman el rebaño de Santi, el pastor de Sesue. El ternero esta bien y ha pasado la noche al raso en un prado de Sahun pic.twitter.com/eHubykvcIZ
— Javier Moracho (@JavierMoracho) May 6, 2020
