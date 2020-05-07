Diario Público
Benasque, escenario de una pelea entre buitres y vacas por la vida de un ternero recién nacido

El parque natural de Benasque ha sido el escenario de una pelea entre medio centenar de buitres y un vacas por la vida de un ternero recién nacido. Y es que estas últimas, ante el ataque de los carroñeros para hacerse con el recién nacido, adoptaron una actitud de defensa grupal, situando a la madre y al ternero en el centro del círculo para que estuvieran totalmente protegidas. Además, las que se encontraban en la parte exterior del círculo se han encargado de ahuyentar a los buitres más osados. Una prueba de que la unión hace la fuerza.

El momento fue captado por el mítico atleta de los 110 metros vallas Jesús Moracho, quien hoy ha dado a conocer al ternero salvado por las otras vacas:

