Franquismo Alfonso Ussía elogia al torturador Billy El Niño: "Cumplió con su deber"

El fallecimiento por covid-19 del torturador franquista Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy El Niño, ha sido uno de los acontecimientos del día. El exmiembro de la Brigada Política y Social ha dejado con su muerte un reguero de denuncias de decenas de personas a las que maltrató. Pero no para todos es una figura funesta. Hay personalidades en la derecha que consideran que fue un policía ejemplar. Entre ellos el periodista Alfonso Ussía, quien ha entrado al trapo en Twitter, calificando al policía que "cumplió en momentos difíciles con su deber".

Las redes no han tardado en reaccionar a las palabras de Ussía:

