El fallecimiento por covid-19 del torturador franquista Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy El Niño, ha sido uno de los acontecimientos del día. El exmiembro de la Brigada Política y Social ha dejado con su muerte un reguero de denuncias de decenas de personas a las que maltrató. Pero no para todos es una figura funesta. Hay personalidades en la derecha que consideran que fue un policía ejemplar. Entre ellos el periodista Alfonso Ussía, quien ha entrado al trapo en Twitter, calificando al policía que "cumplió en momentos difíciles con su deber".
Cumplió en momentos difíciles con su deber. Los otros no eran hermanos de la caridad.
— Alfonso Ussía (@alfonso_ussia) May 7, 2020
Ha muerto un policía que cumplió con su deber.
— Alfonso Ussía (@alfonso_ussia) May 7, 2020
Las redes no han tardado en reaccionar a las palabras de Ussía:
Cuando a la muerte de un torturador reconocido, alguien como @alfonso_ussia reacciona diciendo que "cumplió con su deber", ese alguien solo puede ser un fascista, por mucho que le moleste que se le diga. pic.twitter.com/UcuNWhuXKM
— Agustín Martínez ???? (@Agus_Martinez58) May 7, 2020
Twitter cerró mi anterior cuenta @pablomm por llamar nazi a un futbolista nazi. Dijeron que era "incitación al odio". La cuenta de Alfonso Ussía sigue activa porque defender a un torturador franquista debe ser incitar a la concordia. pic.twitter.com/kFasTxQFbS
— PabloMM (@pablom_m) May 7, 2020
Alfonso Ussía criminalizando a las víctimas del torturador Billy el Niño. Pero no les digas franquistas que se ofenden. https://t.co/idtebFeDv7
— Gema MJ (@gmaemejota) May 7, 2020
Alfonso Ussía despidiendo y justificando a un torturador, miembro de la policía política con Franco, como Billy el Niño. Por gentuza como está España tuvo que soportar casi 40 años de dictadura criminal. Esto en Alemania sería apología del nazismo aquí escriben en el ABC!! pic.twitter.com/4814KPsRvf
— Miguel Urbán Crespo (@MiguelUrban) May 7, 2020
