Twitter recuerda a García Egea la incoherencia del PP tras anunciar una denuncia por las mascarillas defectuosas

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, ha anunciado este viernes que su partido va a presentar ante la Fiscalía una denuncia contra el Gobierno por la "incompetencia" de suministrar mascarillas defectuosas a los sanitarios. "Vamos a denunciar al Gobierno ante la Fiscalía porque ha puesto en peligro la salud de los sanitarios, a nuestros héroes, a los que están en primera línea y a los que han luchado a brazo partido". A Egea se le ha llenado la boca (y no de aceitunas precisamente) en una entrevista en el canal autonómico de Murcia La7. Más tarde, el propio Egea ha puesto un extracto de la entrevista en su cuenta de Twitter.

Vamos a denunciar ante la Fiscalía al Gobierno de Sánchez por haber suministrado mascarillas defectuosas a los trabajadores sanitarios.

Se debe investigar si su incompetencia ha puesto en peligro a nuestros héroes, los que estaban en primera línea protegiendo a la población. pic.twitter.com/b2QWbtDofl — Teodoro García Egea (@TeoGarciaEgea) May 8, 2020

La noticia no tendría más recorrido si el PP fuera un partido coherente. Pero no lo es. Una vez más Egea y su partido se han quedado con el culo al aire, víctimas de su falta de coherencia. Nos perdonarán la expresión, pero es lo más descriptivo y lo más certero. ¿Qué otra cosa se puede decir? Vean si no: resulta que Madrid y Andalucía, comunidades gobernadas por el PP, también repartieron mascarillas defectuosas y tuvieron que retirar miles de ellas a finales de abril. La noticia la contamos aquí.

Y ahora, el PP denuncia al Gobierno "por poner en peligro a nuestros héroes", como si en Madrid y Andalucía no los hubiera. Claro, el PSOE de Andalucía no ha perdido la ocasión para criticar la posición "absolutamente radicalizada" del PP. "Es una actitud difícilmente entendible en la situación dramática que estamos viviendo", ha dicho la secretaria general del PSOE de Sevilla y diputada andaluza, Verónica Pérez, al ser preguntada por este asunto en una rueda de prensa telemática.

Y no sólo el PSOE: también en Twitter han sacado los colores a Egea y al PP. Nosotros, la verdad, nos hemos quedado boquiabiertos del asombro. Hasta que no se nos pase, cedemos el testigo a los tuiteros, que siempre están mucho más inspirados que nosotros.

Esto es lo que pasa cuando escupes un hueso de aceituna hacia arriba, @TeoGarciaEgea. Que te cae encima. Entiendo que denunciarás a tus queridísimos Gobiernos de Andalucía y de la Comunidad de Madrid ante la Fiscalía. ¿Verdad? ???? pic.twitter.com/HtpDa12HoV — Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) May 8, 2020

@TeoGarciaEgea

Sr. Egea, le oido decir que va a llevar a la fiscalia al gobierno central, por las mascarillas defectuosas que dio el gobierno, le recuerdo que en es misma denuncia incluya a la Sra. Díaz Ayuso por lo mismo, ella repartió mascarillas defectuosa, — Isabel. (@isabeljuanro) May 8, 2020

La CACATÚA Egea de camino a la Fiscalía a poner la denuncia????‍♀️????‍♀️pic.twitter.com/SJo59UpTr1 https://t.co/CuOieQWJte — Luis Javier Sanjuan (@LuisJavierSanj2) May 8, 2020

E cómo quieren afrontarlo", ha apuntado.