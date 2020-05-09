El vicepresidente de EEUU, pillado entregando cajas vacías con material sanitario en un centro para la tercera edad

Mike Pence, 48º vicepresidente de EEUU, fue sorprendido esta semana entregando un cargamento de cajas vacías con material sanitario en un centro para la tercera edad en Virginia.

Las imágenes fueron tomadas de un vídeo publicado por el presentador de televisión Jimmy Kimmel en las que se muestra al mandatario entregando varias cajas de cartón sin contenido para una supuesta sesión de fotos encargada por su gabinete. Aunque el vídeo fue borrado pocos minutos después de la página web de la cadena, fueron muchas las personas y entidades que se hicieron eco a través de sus redes sociales quienes rápidamente lo acusaron de construir "una farsa" como parte de una "campaña de relaciones públicas" para promocionar su imagen ante los medios.

El gabinete del republicano negó categóricamente las acusaciones en las que se vió envuelto el mandatario, alegando que el clip estaba cortado y que, antes de entregar las cajas vacías, Pence había hecho llegar el cargamento real. En dicho vídeo, según estas fuentes, puede verse al mandatario regresando al vehículo donde el conductor le informa de que las siguientes cajas están vacías. A pesar de ello el conservador pregunta: "¿Puedo llevarlas? ¿Sólo para la cámara?". El propio presentador corroboró la historia a través de un tuit personal: "Mis disculpas. Sé cuánto valora esta Administración la verdad", afirmó.

This isn't true. The clip cuts out at a selective point. When you watch the CSPAN footage (9 min in), Pence makes the crack about carrying the empty ones and the guy says "Absolutely. They're a lot easier!" Pence laughs then immediately shuts the van door. https://t.co/SOD5KAAPkH https://t.co/1ZODmvg2PG

— David Mack (@davidmackau) May 8, 2020