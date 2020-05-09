Jimmy Kimmel pide disculpas por asegurar que el vicepresidente de EEUU había donado cajas vacías a un centro de salud

"No, el vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, no "ha donado cajas vacías de EPI" a un centro de salud". Es el desmentido de Maldito Bulo y otros verificadores tras las informaciones que aseguraban tal extremo.

El pasado 7 de mayo, el programa Jimmy Kimmel Live, emitió un vídeo de Pence en el que se veía cómo dejaba unas cajas en un centro de salud. Después alguien le advertía de que estaban vacías y el mandatario preguntaba si podía llevarlas sólo para las cámaras. Kimmel aseguró: "Pence haciendo que lleva cajas vacías de EPI a un hospital es la perfecta metáfora de quién es y lo que está haciendo".

Sin embargo, como comprobó Buzfeed, el vídeo que emitió el cómico y presentador es una versión cortada de otro publicado por C-SPAN. En este puede verse cómo en realidad la frase de Pence es una broma, que sus asistentes ríen al escuchar. Al final no entrega esas cajas vacías.

Kimmel se disculpó posteriormente:

it would appear that @vp was joking about carrying empty boxes for a staged publicity stunt. The full video reveals that he was carrying full boxes for a staged publicity stunt. My apologies. I know how dearly this administration values truth. https://t.co/hI9cO4lxcX

— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 8, 2020