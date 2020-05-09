Diario Público
Los desternillantes vídeos domésticos en los que el hijo de Siro López se mofa de su padre con documentales de gorilas

Un gorila anda suelto en pleno confinamiento. Hay documentos gráficos que lo atestiguan y corren como la pólvora por las redes sociales. El montaje es bastante rudimentario pero no por ello menos divertido. Se trata de grabaciones caseras realizadas por el hijo del periodista deportivo Siro López pero con una voz off extraída de un documental de gorilas. En concreto se narran las aventuras y desventuras del gorila Macumba, un auténtico macho alfa que, quizá por contraste, induce a la risión cuando en realidad nos topamos con un señor en alpargatas comiendo pipas.

Todo un guerrero que daría su vida por defender la de los suyos. Una lucha por la supervivencia en pleno confinamiento que remite a lo más primitivo del ser.

Siguiendo su rastro, vemos la importancia que dan estos primates a los cuidados, es entonces cuando quedamos cautivados por "el lado más tierno" de la especie.

Un viaje a nuestro orígenes que nos lleva, cómo no, a ese primitivo uso de herramientas. Todo un hito para la especie que en esta captura queda plasmado en su esencia:

Una posibilidad única de acercarnos a una criatura esquiva y peligrosa como pocas. Aquí, una buena muestra de ello:

