La última portada del diario La Razón ha suscitado asperezas en redes sociales. La primera página, dedicada a la decisión de impedir que Madrid pasara a la fase 1 de desescalada, iba acompañada con el siguiente titular: "El Gobierno niega la fase 1 a Madrid sin criterio técnico".

El rotativo conservador hacía así referencia a la polémica acontecida este viernes, en la que Ayuso quería solicitar el paso de fase para la Comunidad, pero donde la tensión interna llevó a que la directora de Salud Pública de Madrid, Yolanda Fuentes, dimitiera de su cargo y denunciara que la solicitud de pasar a la fase 1 no estaba basada en "criterios de salud".

Además, fue noticia que, atendiendo a criterios clínicos, la Comunidad de Madrid no cumplía con las camas de UCI ni con las de hospitalización para pasar de fase. La región debería tener un total de 1.400 camas de cuidados intensivos para pasar de fase, pero solo suma 1.350. Lo mismo ocurre con las de hospitalización: cuenta con 17.000 pero serían necesarias, al menos, 24.750.

Como no podía ser de otra manera, las redes se han mostrado muy críticas con este enfoque de La Razón, que acusa al Gobierno de no atender a criterios técnicos.

