La pandemia del coronavirus y el confinamiento han aumentado la incertidumbre sobre la supervivencia del pequeño comercio. Los supermercados y el comercio online han aumentado su presencia desde que se decretó el Estado de alarma, mientras que los establecimientos de barrio hacen frente como pueden a esta crisis.
Muchos de ellos se han visto obligados a cerrar. La vulnerabilidad del pequeño comercio ante esta pandemia se refleja en los datos oficiales, que señalan que el colectivo acumula uno de cada cuatro ceses por coronavirus.
El sector de la alimentación es uno de los más golpeados. Frente a las largas colas que se generan en las grandes superficies de alimentación, las pequeñas tiendas han bajado mucho su consumo porque el consumidor realiza la compra en un solo sitio.
Ante este panorama, en las redes sociales ha circulado un cortometraje, llamado Tu tienes la clave, que evidencia los problemas de este sector.
Este anuncio ahora más que nunca es muy importante. pic.twitter.com/XSf2lx8kni
— Óscar (@Elos_357) May 9, 2020
Su mensaje sobre la importancia de salvaguardar el pequeño comercio ha calado tanto a los usuarios que no han dudo en compartirlo para tratar de concienciar y echar una mano en estos momentos de dificultad.
