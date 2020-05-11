Este lunes los territorios aprobados por el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez avanzan hacia la fase 1 del plan de desescalada, pero otros no han mostrado la capacidad de seguir los protocolos de seguridad marcados por el Gobierno.
Aunque desde hace varios días es posible salir a hacer deporte y pasear dentro de las franjas marcadas en solitario o con convivientes, muchos ciudadanos se han saltado las normas para salir en grupo. Los irresponsables comportamientos de los ciudadanos que incumplen las medidas de confinamiento y de la Fase 0 de la desescalada indignan especialmente al sector sanitario.
Esto ha llevado a un trabajador de la Sanidad Pública a mostrar su enfado. El profesional ha querido enseñar en un vídeo, que se ha convertido en todo un fenómeno viral, cómo tiene que vestirse para entrar a las habitaciones de pacientes de coronavirus.
Haced el favor de verlo y oírlo hasta el final... pic.twitter.com/h1t2VCFL2l
— Oído en redacción (@oidoredaccion1) May 11, 2020
Una vez vestido, el sanitario ha enviado un mensaje contundente para aquellos que se saltan las normas: "Todo esto para entrar en una habitación de un paciente de covid. ¡Y luego vas tú y sales a hacer deporte en grupo!".
