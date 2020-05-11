Diario Público
Desescalada El viral recado de este sanitario para aquellos que incumplen las normas en la desescalada

Este lunes los territorios aprobados por el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez avanzan hacia la fase 1 del plan de desescalada, pero otros no han mostrado la capacidad de seguir los protocolos de seguridad marcados por el Gobierno.

Aunque desde hace varios días es posible salir a hacer deporte y pasear dentro de las franjas marcadas en solitario o con convivientes, muchos ciudadanos se han saltado las normas para salir en grupo. Los  irresponsables comportamientos de los ciudadanos que incumplen las medidas de confinamiento y de la Fase 0 de la desescalada indignan especialmente al sector sanitario.

Esto ha llevado a un trabajador de la Sanidad Pública a mostrar su enfado.  El profesional ha querido enseñar en un vídeo, que se ha convertido en todo un fenómeno viral, cómo tiene que vestirse para entrar a las habitaciones de pacientes de coronavirus.

Una vez vestido, el sanitario ha enviado un mensaje contundente para aquellos que se saltan las normas: "Todo esto para entrar en una habitación de un paciente de covid. ¡Y luego vas tú y sales a hacer deporte en grupo!".

