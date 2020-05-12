El presidente de los Estados Unidos menospreciando a la prensa. Toda una novedad. Donald Trump ha vuelto a atacar a una de las corresponsales de la Casa Blanca de rasgos asiáticos cuando esta le ha realizado una pregunta incómoda. Porque ante el autobombo que el republicano gasta a la hora de hablar de la test realizados en su país, la periodista Weijia Jiang de la cadena CBS le hizo la siguiente pregunta: "¿Por qué es una competencia global para usted si todos los días los estadounidenses siguen perdiendo la vida y estamos viendo más casos todos los días?".
The final minute of Trump's news conference this evening pic.twitter.com/m6oGh1q9VF
— Axios (@axios) May 11, 2020
Trump, visiblemente incómodo, le responde a Jiang que miles de personas están perdiendo la vida en todo el mundo y que es una cuestión que "deberías preguntarle a China". "No me preguntes a mí, pregúntale a China. Cuando les hagas esa pregunta puede que obtengas una respuesta inusual", ha añadido el mandatario ante una sorprendida reportera, que no duda en replicarle y cuestionar el por qué le hace esa pregunta "específicamente" a ella.
En ese punto, el actual ocupante de la Casa Blanca decide escurrir el bulto: "No se lo estoy diciendo específicamente a nadie, se lo digo a todos aquellos que hagan una pregunta desagradable como esa". En ese momento interviene una reportera de CNN, que trata de permitir a Jiang el repreguntar al presidente. Es en ese momento en el que Trump decide huir y dar por acabada la rueda de prensa.
