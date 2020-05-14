Aquellos que pasen cierto tiempo en redes sociales sabrán que el actor porno Jordi 'el niño polla' es una figura de culto para los creadores de memes. De hecho, se utilizan algunas de sus imágenes en los que sale disfrazado para atribuirle un nombre falso con una profesión inventada. Generalmente, en el campo de la ciencia. Pues bien, con la crisis de la covid-19 algunos tuiteros han tirado el anzuelo y han asegurado que era Alberto Sánchez, un médico del Hospital de La Paz de Madrid. Y resulta que una de las personas que ha picado es la diputada autonómica asturiana del Partido Popular Reyes Fernández Hurlé.
❌ FALSO ‼️
No es Alberto Sánchez ni 'un médico joven fallecido en Madrid a causa del coronavirus' como sostiene Reyes Fernández. Hurlé, diputada del PP en la Junta General del Principado de #Asturias.
Se trata del actor porno Jordi 'El Niño Polla' caracterizado como médico. pic.twitter.com/PjtCdDufoB
— AsturCheck (@AsturCheck) May 12, 2020
Reyes Fernández afirmó que quería trasladar "el pésame a los familiares y amigos de Alberto Sánchez (nombre falso ligado a la imagen de Jordi 'ENP'), un médico joven de 24 años que falleció en Madrid a causa del coronavirus" durante una comisión del Parlamento Asturiano. Un rápido vistazo en Twitter permite ver la variedad de personalidades que se le atribuyen a esta imagen, como esta en la que se indica que es médico personal de Kim Jong-un, quedando demostrada la versatilidad del actor porno:
En unos minutos más, el doctor Alberto Sánchez, médico de cabecera de Kim Jong Un, informará al mundo el estado de salud de su paciente. pic.twitter.com/czadUDdJBL
— El Conde Clive II (@ElCondeClive2_0) April 21, 2020
Fav = Alberto Sánchez, médico fallecido
RT= José Manuel Velásquez, boyacense campeón nacional de física cuántica#CancelenClases #CuerentenaYa #RESISTENCIAalCovid19 pic.twitter.com/Fd9eYReKln
— Colombia Out Of Context (@OutOfContextCol) March 16, 2020
