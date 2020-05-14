Diario Público
Partido Popular Una diputada del PP en Asturias da el pésame al actor porno Jordi 'ENP' al creer que era un médico fallecido

Aquellos que pasen cierto tiempo en redes sociales sabrán que el actor porno Jordi 'el niño polla' es una figura de culto para los creadores de memes. De hecho, se utilizan algunas de sus imágenes en los que sale disfrazado para atribuirle un nombre falso con una profesión inventada. Generalmente, en el campo de la ciencia. Pues bien, con la crisis de la covid-19 algunos tuiteros han tirado el anzuelo y han asegurado que era Alberto Sánchez, un médico del Hospital de La Paz de Madrid. Y resulta que una de las personas que ha picado es la diputada autonómica asturiana del Partido Popular Reyes Fernández Hurlé.

Reyes Fernández afirmó que quería trasladar "el pésame a los familiares y amigos de Alberto Sánchez (nombre falso ligado a la imagen de Jordi 'ENP'), un médico joven de 24 años que falleció en Madrid a causa del coronavirus" durante una comisión del Parlamento Asturiano. Un rápido vistazo en Twitter permite ver la variedad de personalidades que se le atribuyen a esta imagen, como esta en la que se indica que es médico personal de Kim Jong-un, quedando demostrada la versatilidad del actor porno:

