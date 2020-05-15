Diario Público
El efecto mariposa del coronavirus consistía en esto: un exalcalde del PP protagoniza una cacerolada desde un inmenso jardín

Por

Un infectado por un virus desconocido en China ha terminado por dar imágenes del todo bizarras. El efecto mariposa en estado puro. Antonio Campo, exalcalde del municipio coruñés Ortigueira, se ha convertido en sensación en redes sociales después de difundir un vídeo en el que participa en una cacerolada contra el Gobierno.

El político, que fue investigado dentro de la operación anticorrupción Pokemon, aparece en su finca sumándose a las voces que protestan. El ruido del artilugio de cocina tapa sus cánticos, aunque se puede escuchar tímidamente un "dimisión" bajo los golpes.

La actitud de Campos ha sido ampliamente criticada, ya que las imágenes están tomadas en una zona privada y espaciosa donde se puede salir a tomar el aire.

