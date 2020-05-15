Un infectado por un virus desconocido en China ha terminado por dar imágenes del todo bizarras. El efecto mariposa en estado puro. Antonio Campo, exalcalde del municipio coruñés Ortigueira, se ha convertido en sensación en redes sociales después de difundir un vídeo en el que participa en una cacerolada contra el Gobierno.
El político, que fue investigado dentro de la operación anticorrupción Pokemon, aparece en su finca sumándose a las voces que protestan. El ruido del artilugio de cocina tapa sus cánticos, aunque se puede escuchar tímidamente un "dimisión" bajo los golpes.
Maravilloso el ex alcalde de Ortigueira. En menudo zulo está viviendo, normal que pierda los nervios.#coronapijos #cayetanos pic.twitter.com/S9Qb05Opj4
— ????️RedPeet ☭ (@PeterMarxist) May 15, 2020
La actitud de Campos ha sido ampliamente criticada, ya que las imágenes están tomadas en una zona privada y espaciosa donde se puede salir a tomar el aire.
Que alguien le diga que no se pega uno cucharazos en el cerebro, que se puede hacer pupita
— Guillermo Toledo (@GTMGAD) May 15, 2020
El es el ex alcalde de Ortigueira. 700 mts cuadrados, pide la dimisión del gobierno, porque no tiene libertad.
¡¡ Favor no reírse de su pinta!! ???? ???? ???? ???? #coronapijos #cayetanos pic.twitter.com/4vVejZDFWf
— Jorge, #YoMeQuedoEnCasa ???? ????✊ (@JL_SR2015) May 15, 2020
El ex alcalde de Ortigueira quejándose de la falta de libertad en su casita de 30 metros cuadrados: pic.twitter.com/Gp2WTg7jQh
— Bernat Castro ???? (@Berlus87) May 15, 2020
El rico ex alcalde de Ortigueira pidiendo libertad, quiere poder salir del zulo de varias hectareas donde vive pic.twitter.com/1xzvKxexRS
— Jesús Gálvez (@JesusMalaga) May 15, 2020
???? pic.twitter.com/woNo0v6GlO
— ????️RedPeet ☭ (@PeterMarxist) May 15, 2020
Sopla la finca que tiene el notas, no se la recorre a pie en un dia. Y pidiendo, sabes? Como si le hiciera falta algo. Lo que hay que ver hoy en dia.
— Pedro Garcia (@PedroCreator) May 15, 2020
Y John Bonham a la batería pic.twitter.com/XXOkqD5scI
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) May 15, 2020
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) May 15, 2020
