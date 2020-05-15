Diario Público
Proponen poner fin a los aplausos a los sanitarios y este es el debate que ha provocado

Una convocatoria anónima corre por las redes invitando al personal a brindar esta tarde-noche la última gran ovación a nuestro personal sanitario. El llamamiento, que dice querer ofrecer "un final digno y no dejar que mueran poco a poco" los aplausos, insta a los ciudadanos a dedicar "el mejor y más largo homenaje".

Sin embargo, desde la Coordinadora Estatal de Mareas Blancas, se alerta de que esta acción trata de "arrogarse la potestad de cerrar ventanas, tapar bocas, atar manos y silenciar humanidad". Por lo que no dudan en censurar este llamamiento y plantear una serie de sospechas al respecto: "Plantea dudas muy razonables sobre qué y quiénes se esconden detrás, induce a pensar que hay algo más de lo que expresa en sus mensajes".

Según esta plataforma ciudadana, es necesario continuar con los aplausos de agradecimiento, ya que "aplaudir más o menos no tiene nada que ver con la dignidad" y subrayan que dicha ovación resulta ser "además de un agradecimiento colectivo, una ocasión para generar colectividad y permitir un gesto por la esperanza".

