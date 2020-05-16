Diario Público
"¿Cual es tu propuesta, un golpe de Estado?": las redes, atónitas con Cayetano Rivera al acusar al Gobierno de dictatorial y pedir una revolución

El torero Cayetano Rivera se convirtió este sábado en el foco de las críticas en redes sociales después de que acusara a al Gobierno de dictatorial, con mención especial a Pablo Iglesias.

A través de un tuit, el hijo de Paquirri quiso mostrar su descontento con el actual Ejecutivo y su forma de manejar la emergencia por la covid-19.

Mentar a la revolución y acusar de dictadura al Gobierno electo fue suficiente para que muchos usuarios de Twitter no salieran de su asombro ante tal acusación.

