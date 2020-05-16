"¿Cual es tu propuesta, un golpe de Estado?": las redes, atónitas con Cayetano Rivera al acusar al Gobierno de dictatorial y pedir una revolución

El torero Cayetano Rivera se convirtió este sábado en el foco de las críticas en redes sociales después de que acusara a al Gobierno de dictatorial, con mención especial a Pablo Iglesias.
A través de un tuit, el hijo de Paquirri quiso mostrar su descontento con el actual Ejecutivo y su forma de manejar la emergencia por la covid-19.
Sr. @PabloIglesias , usted es la gota que colma el vaso.
P.D: Cuando la dictadura es un hecho, la revolución se vuelve un derecho... pic.twitter.com/t2X4ZQ8hiJ
— Cayetano (@Cayetano_Rivera) May 16, 2020
Mentar a la revolución y acusar de dictadura al Gobierno electo fue suficiente para que muchos usuarios de Twitter no salieran de su asombro ante tal acusación.
Pero que dictadura tío? Estas en serio? De verdad dale una vuelta. haces el ridículo y eres muy irresponsable en plena Pandemia alentar a cosas que no tocan.. Cual es tu propuesta Un golpe de Estado??
— Sayonara (@Sayo_cab75) May 16, 2020
Se te ve muy oprimido Cayetano, sin poder disfrutar de tus derechos fundamentales. Pero ten en cuenta que el derecho a ir de compras por la milla de oro, no es fundamental.
— Yo Claudio (@joselearmunia) May 16, 2020
Pero Cayetano, ¿desde cuándo no gustan las dictaduras en tu familia? ???? pic.twitter.com/38MwUbtbVq
— Jules (@CensoredJules) May 16, 2020
En Marzo el Gobierno prefería matar que morir. Ahora en Mayo el Gobierno es una dictadura porque no quieren que la gente se muera pues el Covid-19 mortal sigue entre nosotros. No se Cayetano, decídete. pic.twitter.com/xzBSQekruE
— Ojo Crítico (@critica_ojo) May 16, 2020
Cayetano Ché Guevara. https://t.co/uueBZFIdQq
— Daniel Guzmán (@danielguzman) May 16, 2020
Cayetano, como le empiezas a ver las orejas y no precisamente al lobo. pic.twitter.com/JAfNN4Jdsn
— Tengupati ???? (@Parisino6) May 16, 2020
Cayetano y todos los Cayetanos como él lo que quieren es un golpe de estado para instaurar una dictadura fascista, con muchas corridas de toros. No manche la palabra revolución, que en su boca suena sucia, torero...
— Raúl Camargo (@camargoraul) May 16, 2020
Lo mejor es que se llama Cayetano, dí que sí representando a tu colectivo al máximo https://t.co/wS8NnT2I8t
— Jorge Cyrus (@jorgecyruss) May 16, 2020
No vivimos en una dictadura. Son cargos electos que a usted no le gustan. Asuma que es un antidemócrata y déjese de revoluciones carapijas @Cayetano_Rivera pic.twitter.com/yIH1qWKYNU
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) May 16, 2020
