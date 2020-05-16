Diario Público
Twitter "Nadie le hizo caso": el vídeo viral en el que Anguita advierte de las privatizaciónes del Gobierno de Felipe González hace 30 años

El fallecimiento de Julio Anguita ha recuperado de la hemeroteca desde algunos de sus momentos más llamativos como político en activo hasta el día en que renunció a su pensión como exparlamentario.

Anguita, en una entrevista de hace 30 años recuperada por una página de Facebook, advierte de las medidas que el Gobierno de Felipe González tomaba sobre la privatización de ciertas empresas clave de la economía española.

El vídeo, viralizado desde varias cuentas, ha sido ampliamente aplaudido por muchos tuiteros, que ya echan de menos a Anguita.

