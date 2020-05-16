El fallecimiento de Julio Anguita ha recuperado de la hemeroteca desde algunos de sus momentos más llamativos como político en activo hasta el día en que renunció a su pensión como exparlamentario.
Anguita, en una entrevista de hace 30 años recuperada por una página de Facebook, advierte de las medidas que el Gobierno de Felipe González tomaba sobre la privatización de ciertas empresas clave de la economía española.
Julio Anguita:
-Renunció a todo privilegio político y se quedó con su pensión de maestro
-Denunció las privatizaciones y demás robos del PPSOE
-GonzáleX, el Ibex y los medios le acosaron
El presidente que no merecimos.
Descansa en paz, maestro.pic.twitter.com/fJXG9Pfj7c
— Accountable (@Accountable2019) May 16, 2020
El vídeo, viralizado desde varias cuentas, ha sido ampliamente aplaudido por muchos tuiteros, que ya echan de menos a Anguita.
Síempre se anticipo y predijo la Europa de los mercaderes
— felixxx DAFT PUNK hasta la médula (@felixxxbc) May 9, 2020
Creo que lo que me da más pena de la muerte de Julio Anguita es ver vídeos de intervenciones suyas de hace 25 ó 30 años sobre la UE, Maastricht, las privatizaciones, el crecimiento económico infinito... y que nadie le hiciera ni puto caso
— ｓａｕｌｏ ａｂｏａｌ (@_saulo_7) May 16, 2020
Felipe González realizó casi 80 privatizaciones.
Julio Anguita avisó y las denunció.
Quienes prefirieron votar al primero, que empiecen por pedirnos perdón a todos y explicar su propósito de enmienda.pic.twitter.com/fJXG9Pfj7c
— Accountable (@Accountable2019) May 9, 2020
