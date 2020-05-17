Las redes sociales han encontrado un nuevo vídeo que hacer viral, un vídeo que ha generado enorme controversia y reacciones encontradas.
Tras varios días consecutivos de protestas contra Sánchez en el distrito con la renta más alta de todo Madrid, poco a poco el resto de ricos de España se empiezan a sumar, escasamente, a la convoctaria.
En las imágenes se puede ver a un hombre protestando contra el Gobierno de Sánchez en coche descapotable. Mientras el hombre vocifera a través de un altavoz, alguien conduce para él y le lleva de ruta.
Bautista, saca el descapotable, que hoy me siento muy oprimido y discriminado.
???? pic.twitter.com/MsRjRB97I8
— Jjsb44???? (@Jjsb441) May 17, 2020
Las imágenes, que para muchos ni Berlanga podría haber igualado, han tenido una repercusión enorme, generando cientos de comentarios al respecto.
????♂️????♂️????♂️Berlanga se lo estaría pasando pipa...Tendría para la Escopeta Naciona 4 y 5
— PaulMacca15 ????✊???? (@Macca15Paul) May 17, 2020
La revuelta de los cayetanos en versión descapotable y megáfono. Y gritando Libertad!
Valle Inclán, resucita, que el esperpento tiene nuevo exponente!
Berlanga y Fellini, esa cámara, que ruede!
— Serpico (@serpico9810) May 17, 2020
A protestar con el chófer. Son increíbles estos freaks: cómo para no reírnos de ellos y su pijerío. pic.twitter.com/97DKLRpnIl
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) May 17, 2020
Pero qué fantasía es esta??? pic.twitter.com/iPBnEzTjZI
— Sol Sánchez???? (@abrazopartio) May 17, 2020
Así mejor, no? pic.twitter.com/BrNjZFo2W7
— Alberto Leva (@007Leva) May 17, 2020
Pues no da juego el hombre ???? pic.twitter.com/HeVsQjXrK7
— Februus ♜ (@Februus76) May 17, 2020
La situación es grave, se está cebando con el Barrio de Salamanca, se están viendo bolsos de la temporada pasada por la calle.
— MartyMcfly (@MartyMc37932016) May 17, 2020
La película "Amanece que no es poco" se queda corta con este despropósito ????????????????????????????
— Jose María García (@Chemanna) May 17, 2020
