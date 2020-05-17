Diario Público
Twitter "Como para no reírnos de su pijerío": un hombre se convierte en el hazmerreír por manifestarse contra Sánchez a lomos de un descapotable

Las redes sociales han encontrado un nuevo vídeo que hacer viral, un vídeo que ha generado enorme controversia y reacciones encontradas.

Tras varios días consecutivos de protestas contra Sánchez en el distrito con la renta más alta de todo Madrid, poco a poco el resto de ricos de España se empiezan a sumar, escasamente, a la convoctaria.

En las imágenes se puede ver a un hombre protestando contra el Gobierno de Sánchez en coche descapotable. Mientras el hombre vocifera a través de un altavoz, alguien conduce para él y le lleva de ruta.

Las imágenes, que para muchos ni Berlanga podría haber igualado, han tenido una repercusión enorme, generando cientos de comentarios al respecto.

