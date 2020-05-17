Diario Público
Julio Anguita Aplausos y 'La Internacional': el emotivo homenaje ciudadano a Anguita frente al Ayuntamiento de Córdoba

La muerte del histórico dirigente de Izquierda Unida, Julio Anguita, ha dejado multitud de recuerdos hacia su figura durante el fin de semana. Las redes sociales han recogido miles de mensajes que ensalzaban al líder comunista.

También en Córdoba, ciudad de la que fue alcalde, ha rendido su homenaje particular a Anguita, instalando la capilla ardiente en su Ayuntamiento. Allí, frente al Consistorio, una multitud de ciudadanos se concentró en la tarde del sábado para dar su último adiós, en un emotivo acto marcado por los aplausos y el canto improvisado de La Internacional, el tradicional himno del movimiento obrero.

