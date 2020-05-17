Diario Público
"Qué vergüenza": un alto cargo de la Comunidad de Madrid pide al Memorial de Auschwitz que "recuerde también" a Stalin

"Remember Stalin Too (Recordad también a Stalin)". Esta ha sido la respuesta absurda que Pedro García Castaño, director de Parques Regionales de la Comunidad de Madrid, ha dado a un tuit del Memorial de Auschwitz sobre un preso checo asesinado en el campo de concentración.

El comentario de García Castaño, reclamando al memorial de las víctimas del nazismo que también hablen de los crímenes del régimen de Stalin, ha causado multitud de reacciones en las redes sociales.

Algunos tuiteros, de hecho, han recordado al director de Parques Regionales madrileño que precisamente fue la Unión Soviética quien liberó el campo de concentración.

