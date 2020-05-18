Diario Público
Durísima respuesta del cantante Marwan al tuit de Cayetano Rivera: "A vuestra puta casa, subnormales"

El cantante Marwan no se ha cortado ni un pelo a la hora de dar respuesta al viral tuit del torero Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez, quien se ha postulado como el nuevo Che Guevara de la derecha patria durante este fin de semana. "Cuando la dictadura es un hecho, la revolución se vuelve un derecho", ha llegado sostener, provocando las reacciones de los usuarios de Twitter.

Pues bien, el músico de origen palestino ha salido al quite de Rivera un día después de las polémica declaraciones del torero, en una respuesta que deja poco margen a la interpretación y que, de paso, denuncia la irresponsabilidad de quienes estos días protagonizan protestas sin distancias de seguridad, envueltos en banderas rojigualdas (con o sin pájaro) y con cierta connivencia policial.

"Que no te engañen. Están pidiendo la libertad de hacer lo que quieran poniendo en riesgo a todos. Eso no es libertad sino privilegios e irresponsabilidad. Esto es duro para todos y más para quienes viven en casas pequeñas y sin medios. Así que a vuestra puta casa, subnormales", ha expresado Marwan en su perfil de Twitter.

