García Egea, el 8-M, las caceroladas en el barrio de Salamanca y el cinismo

"¿Cómo pueden tener tanto morro?". Así han reaccionado muchos tuiteros tras escuchar al secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, preguntarse retóricamente si no estará el Gobierno pensando en echar la culpa de un posible rebrote a los que protestan en la calle.

La verdad es que la cosa tiene mucha guasa. Tras dos meses culpando a la manifestación feminista del 8-M de la expansión del coronavirus en nuestro país (cuando el propio PP convocó y acudió a esas marchas), hemos visto cómo en los últimos días en barrios ricos de Madrid y después en otras ciudades, cientos de personas han salido a manifestarse a las calles en plena pandemia ignorando toda advertencia, cuando ya se conoce el alcance de la pandemia.

En las imágenes hemos visto manifestantes que no guardaban distancias de seguridad, ni llevaban mascarillas en muchas ocasiones en territorios en fase cero, y después a miembros del PP justificando esas concentraciones. Mientras, el Ejecutivo, las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado e incluso algunos miembros más responsables del PP y de Ciudadanos han advertido del peligro que corrían estos manifestantes.

Y ahora Egea ironiza sobre que el Gobierno va a culparles de un rebrote. Todo es un chiste.

Sus palabras han tenido multitud de reacciones:

De verdad que quiero pensar que no se cree ni él lo que dice.

Son cínicos a más no poder ????????

Que dice el señor García Egea que no se le ocurra al Gobierno culpar de los nuevos contagios a las manifestaciones/caceroladas que promueve la derecha, que todo el mundo sabe que el COVID-19 es comunista y sólo se propagó en la manifestación del 8M...

-¿No estará pensando el Gobierno en echar la culpa de un posible rebrote a los que protestan en la calle?

-Asumo entonces que no culpas del brote al 8-M.

-No me líes, rojo. https://t.co/s20ecYFxeF

