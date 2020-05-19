García Egea, el 8-M, las caceroladas en el barrio de Salamanca y el cinismo

"¿Cómo pueden tener tanto morro?". Así han reaccionado muchos tuiteros tras escuchar al secretario general del Partido Popular, Teodoro García Egea, preguntarse retóricamente si no estará el Gobierno pensando en echar la culpa de un posible rebrote a los que protestan en la calle.
Los del 8-M. https://t.co/01fOsp4Rcf
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) May 19, 2020
La verdad es que la cosa tiene mucha guasa. Tras dos meses culpando a la manifestación feminista del 8-M de la expansión del coronavirus en nuestro país (cuando el propio PP convocó y acudió a esas marchas), hemos visto cómo en los últimos días en barrios ricos de Madrid y después en otras ciudades, cientos de personas han salido a manifestarse a las calles en plena pandemia ignorando toda advertencia, cuando ya se conoce el alcance de la pandemia.
VAYA DICTADURA DEL CONTAGIO. HABLAMOS EN 15 DÍAS. https://t.co/38EoJ5mPpv
— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) May 18, 2020
En las imágenes hemos visto manifestantes que no guardaban distancias de seguridad, ni llevaban mascarillas en muchas ocasiones en territorios en fase cero, y después a miembros del PP justificando esas concentraciones. Mientras, el Ejecutivo, las fuerzas de seguridad del Estado e incluso algunos miembros más responsables del PP y de Ciudadanos han advertido del peligro que corrían estos manifestantes.
Martínez-Almeida advierte: "Las protestas se tienen que adecuar a las restricciones previstas en el estado de alarma", en relación a las manifestaciones del Barrio de Salamanca pic.twitter.com/uQoSNYvOtN
— El HuffPost (@ElHuffPost) May 14, 2020
Y ahora Egea ironiza sobre que el Gobierno va a culparles de un rebrote. Todo es un chiste.
A Teodoro García Egea se le olvida que ellos llevan 2 meses echando la culpa al 8M, una protesta en la calle. pic.twitter.com/EAxOwb9vsS
— XI???? (@ACS__11) May 19, 2020
Sus palabras han tenido multitud de reacciones:
De verdad que quiero pensar que no se cree ni él lo que dice.
— Rush (@_BlazingRush) May 19, 2020
Son cínicos a más no poder ????????
— Takumi Takeshi (@TakeshiTakumi) May 19, 2020
Como pueden tener tanto morro??
— aarón, el eurofan???? (@aaronbenitezz) May 19, 2020
Que dice el señor García Egea que no se le ocurra al Gobierno culpar de los nuevos contagios a las manifestaciones/caceroladas que promueve la derecha, que todo el mundo sabe que el COVID-19 es comunista y sólo se propagó en la manifestación del 8M...
— Nanoflauta (@nanoflauta) May 19, 2020
-¿No estará pensando el Gobierno en echar la culpa de un posible rebrote a los que protestan en la calle?
-Asumo entonces que no culpas del brote al 8-M.
-No me líes, rojo. https://t.co/s20ecYFxeF
— laquintacolumna (@laquintacolumna) May 19, 2020
