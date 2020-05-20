Estos dos meses de confinamiento han obligado a muchos a alejarse de sus animales y más aún de aquellos que viven en el campo. Es el caso de Ismael Fernández, que no pudo contener la emoción al reencontrarse con su burra que vive en una finca de la localidad malagueña de El Borge.
Durante ese tiempo, la hermana de Ismael se ha encargado de cuidar al animal, ya que a su hermano se lo impedía la situación.
Después de que pasaran este lunes a la fase 1 del plan de desescalada, que permite desplazarse hasta la segunda residencia en la misma provincia, Isamel pudo disfrutar de la compañía de su burrita Baldomera.
Después de más de dos meses de confinamiento, con el pase a la fase 1 de la desescalada, el joven Ismael Fernández viaja hasta El Borge (Málaga),su municipio natal, para volver a ver a su burra Baldomera, que lo reconoce y se emociona en cuanto oye su voz.
Precioso sentimiento ???? pic.twitter.com/Yjky7q1m6w
— Ibon Perez (@ibonpereztv) May 19, 2020
Las emotivas imágenes del reencuentro confirman la especial conexión de los animales con sus dueños y han hecho que a más de uno se le salten las lágrimas en las redes sociales:
Emotivo encuentro de este muchacho despues de 2 meses de confinamiento con su burra???????????? pic.twitter.com/ozWuuEBwcI
— Donciscone (@DonCiscone) May 20, 2020
¿Estoy llorando con el vídeo del reencuentro de una burra con su dueño que llevaban más de dos meses sin verse?
Podéis apostar todo a que sí.
— Misifú (@menganita79) May 19, 2020
Estoy llorando viendo el reencuentro entre un señor y su burra, he llegado al culmen de mi semana
— Indis (@rabunzeI) May 19, 2020
Ay por favor ????????
Reencuentro con su burrita después de dos meses sin verla. Me muero con la reacción de la burrita ❤https://t.co/C1hFyj8x8T
— Jess ???? (@JessRRam) May 19, 2020
