Animales El conmovedor reencuentro de una burra con su dueño tras dos meses de confinamiento

Estos dos meses de confinamiento han obligado a muchos a alejarse de sus animales y más aún de aquellos que viven en el campo. Es el caso de Ismael Fernández, que no pudo contener la emoción al reencontrarse con su burra que vive en una finca de la localidad malagueña de El Borge.

Durante ese tiempo, la hermana de Ismael se ha encargado de cuidar al animal, ya que a su hermano se lo impedía la situación.

Después de que pasaran este lunes a la fase 1 del plan de desescalada, que permite desplazarse hasta la segunda residencia en la misma provincia, Isamel pudo disfrutar de la compañía de su burrita Baldomera.

Las emotivas imágenes del reencuentro confirman la especial conexión de los animales con sus dueños y han hecho que a más de uno se le salten las lágrimas en las redes sociales:

