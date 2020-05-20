Quién nos iba a decir cuando inaugurábamos este 2020 lo que iba a pasar. Todos nuestros sueños y nuestros planes para este año reducidos a poder salir a unas pocas horas al día. Que nuestras expectativas se reducirían a conseguir papel higiénico o levadura en el supermercado de al lado de casa.
El coronavirus ha reducido muchos de nuestros proyectos a cenizas pero no ha mermado nuestra capacidad de reírnos de las adversidades. Estos son algunos de los mejores memes que reflejan cómo la covid-19 ha frustrado todos nuestros planes:
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) May 19, 2020
My plans / 2020 pic.twitter.com/y1zIShXEgz
— Incitatus (@lt_garlic) May 20, 2020
my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/lQvnKE1nIZ
— Isomaeru (@Timainas_) May 18, 2020
My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/M7KefOT6na
— Classical Studies Memes for Hellenistic Teens (@CSMFHT) May 20, 2020
Planes del 2019: 2020: pic.twitter.com/C0TNGodV0G
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) May 19, 2020
— NUNCA_GRIS (@SR_BRUS) May 19, 2020
Mis planes / 2020 pic.twitter.com/XVnIpJmyDj
— Leche Mal™ (@milkwasabad) May 19, 2020
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) May 20, 2020
Mis planes 2020 pic.twitter.com/0hfBaym9C9
— SR.VEGETAL (@mejorchef) May 20, 2020
Había que hacerlo.
My plans // 2020 pic.twitter.com/q8beykwz3L
— pablo (@pablich) May 20, 2020
— El_TylerDurden ???? (@El_TylerDurden) May 19, 2020
Mis planes 2020 pic.twitter.com/7J64wDedVT
— Lali (@Lalibretilla) May 20, 2020
Mis planes / 2020 pic.twitter.com/NqHhEAYr1Y
— Mascarpone???? (@mascarponejaja) May 19, 2020
Mis planes // el 2020 pic.twitter.com/JqceNvDOpo
— Strip Marvel (@StripMarvel) May 20, 2020
Mis planes / 2020 pic.twitter.com/DJtF6loXCN
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) May 19, 2020
bueno, yo tb quiero hacer el mío.
My plans // 2020 pic.twitter.com/y8dRFu5JoM
— Famero ???????????? (@fameroforever) May 20, 2020
El mejor My plans/ 2020 de todos ????????????????pic.twitter.com/VvYWTxAoLH
— ????????Por FFavor #QuédateenCasa ???? (@FunFavst) May 20, 2020
My plans / 2020 pic.twitter.com/M7uyEtHaft
— Eire (@eire__) May 19, 2020
My plans / 2020 pic.twitter.com/pBVzbDk28P
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) May 20, 2020
Mis planes // 2020 pic.twitter.com/WB8RwEVGtp
— Alexandros???????????????????????? (@ArquixNordic) May 19, 2020
Mis planes / El 2020 pic.twitter.com/0v9XvpREfF
— Bong Joon-Hoe (@perrondeado) May 18, 2020
Mis planes // El 2020
Responde con tus planes arruinados y el HT #MisPlanesSimpsonitos pic.twitter.com/1OjHwafaW1
— Simpsonito (@SimpsonitoMX) May 18, 2020
Mis planes El 2020 pic.twitter.com/TGcGNKS6Oc
— José Manuel Bringas (@Tildom) May 20, 2020
mis planes el 2020 pic.twitter.com/eGFqAE2e01
— la chubascos en fase 1 (@BigCarlius) May 20, 2020
Mis planes... / 2020... pic.twitter.com/8iBgO9M1Df
— Vilma Elena (@Vakita_mu) May 20, 2020
Buenos días! pic.twitter.com/qtIaU6hgUx
— ácido in da jaus (@acidoenlared) May 20, 2020
Mis planes / 2020 @LaResistencia pic.twitter.com/wIExCQgI7C
— Sergio Díez (@maxisergi95) May 20, 2020
Mis planes // 2020 pic.twitter.com/wplH3LsvdT
— ⚖ (@666alexklein) May 20, 2020
Más en Tremending
-Marcos de Quinto deja Ciudadanos... y todo el mundo se acuerda de Toni Cantó: "Calienta que sales"
-El repaso de Yolanda Díaz al PP por los ERTES: "Los intereses de su país les importan poco"
-"El lagarto de la Barceloneta recupera su espacio": cachondeo con esta gente haciendo deporte como si no hubiera un mañana
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>